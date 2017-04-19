IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH Vs DD: Hyderabad, Delhi Keen To Clamber Up The Points Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is coming back to his ebullient ways. Down in the dumps after two consecutive losses, the SRH skipper and his teammates looked much livelier when they beat Kings XI Punjab rather comprehensively. On the other side, Delhi Daredevils (DD) would understandably be a little unhappy about losing out to Kolkata Knight Riders in a match they ideally should have won. Though DD skipper Zaheer Khan does not show too much concern as of now, he would dearly love to put the loss behind him. SRH would be very happy with the two points, but if the batting performance is anything to go by, they were very lucky to win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Only Warner made a difference, barring a cameo from Naman Ojha lower down the order. The skipper's 70 got him the orange cap, but the rest of the batting was none to impressive. As for DD, they were done in by the hammer blows from Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey as KKR turned a potentially losing position into a win. Which is why Zaheer not too worried. It is not a disaster for his side yet and they can think in terms of recovery. Zaheer would, however, surely be worried about his spin bowling, since Amit Mishra doesn't seem to be in any kind of form. Nevertheless, it is the IPL. Things and fortunes change rapidly. So, no reason for DD to panic. Yet.