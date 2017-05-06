IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH Vs RPS: Siddarth Kaul Helps Hyderabad Restrict Pune To 148/8

A very good bowling performance by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to 148 for eight in 20 overs in the 44th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. After losing Rahul Tripathi early, Pune did not get a hold on their batting and lost wickets at regular wickets. Disciplined bowling from SRH did not allow the Pune batsmen to open their arms and only let them score a single boundary in the powerplay. For Hyderabad Siddharth Kual finished for four for 29 in his four overs and for Pune, Ben Stokes scored the highest, 39. Keeping in mind the Sunrisers' form, it may be safe to say that Hyderabad will get the two points and place themselves third in the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

17:41 IST: Good bowling performance from Hyderabad restrict Rising Pune Supergiant to 148 for eight at the end of 20 overs.

17:38 IST: Out! Slower ball from Siddharth Kaul, Shardul Thakur swings and sends the ball straight down the throat of David Warner.

17:37 IST: Out! Looking to go big, Dhoni swings, ball takes an outside edge and carries comfortably to Naman Ojha.

17:36 IST: Four! Making room for himself, Dhoni chips the ball over the in-filed for a boundary.

17:34 IST: Run Out! Mix up between Dhoni and Tiwary and Pune lose a wicket in the last ball of the 19th ball. Tiwary departs for 9.

17:32 IST: Six! Full and wide from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Dhoni slaps the ball away for a second maximum.

17:30 IST: Six! Short from Bhuvaneshwar yet again and Dhoni whacks it for a maximum.

17:29 IST: Four! Short from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Dhoni pulls it for a boundary.

17:26 IST: Chants of 'Dhoni' 'Dhoni' reverberates in the stadium whenever Dhoni takes the strike.

17:23 IST: Four! Short of length from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Manoj Tiwary gets on top and guides the ball towards the ropes.

17:18 IST: Out! Kaul gets his second wicket of the over. Looking to heave, Dan Christian sends the ball high up in the air, Rashid Khan takes a comfortable catch. Pune stand at 105 for five after the 16th over.

17:17 IST: Four! Dan Christian drives Kaul for a boundary in his first ball.

17:13 IST: Out!! Wide full ball from Kaul, Steve slashes the ball to short third man and Bipul Sharma makes no mistake this time. Steve Smith departs for 34. Pune stand at 101 for four.

17:10 IST: 15 overs gone, Pune stand at 100 for three.

17:08 IST: Out! Rashid Khan makes a come back, Stokes looking to heave Rashid Khan for a maximum, misses, and the ball crashes into the leg stump. Stokes departs for 39 runs.

17:07 IST: Poor poor decision from the umpire! Ben Stokes edges the ball to Naman Ojha, good appeal from Rashid Khan but the umpire turns the appeal down.

17:03 IST: Four! Ben Stokes reverse sweeps Kaul for a well struck boundary on the off-side.

17:02 IST: Steve Smith and Ben Stokes bring up their 50-run partnership in 40 balls.

17:00 IST: After 13 overs, Pune stand at 86 for two.

16:58 IST: Six! Stokes on the backfoot, slams Bipul for a maximum.

16:52 IST: Big over for Pune, Bipul Sharma concedes 17 runs off his third over.

16:50 IST: Consecutive sixes from Ben Stokes. Bipul Sharma is being taken to the cleaners.

16:49 IST: 10 overs done, Pune stand at 51 for two. The visitors need to start hitting in order to post a decent total on board.

16:48 IST: Dropped! Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops a low catch at short fine-leg. Steve Smith lives again.

16:47 IST: Pune reach their 50-run mark in 9.4 overs. Hyderabad bowlers are doing a good job with their bowling.

16:38 IST: Eight overs gone, Pune stand at 43 for two. Hyderabad not allowing the batsmen to free their arms.

16:32 IST: Out! Bipul Sharma tosses the ball up, Rahane sweeps and Yuvraj Singh runs in and takes a comfortable catch. Pune stand at 39 for two after 6.4 overs.

16:30 IST: With just a single boundary in the powerplay, Pune after six overs stand at 35 for one.

16:28 IST: Six! Rahane breaks the deadlock, hits the first boundary of the innings.

16:27 IST: Ashish Nehra walks off the field due to injury, Moises Henriques to complete the over.

16:19 IST: Some brilliant bowling by Hyderabad, four overs gone and Pune are still to hit a boundary.

16:17 IST: Dropped! Bipul Sharma puts down a sitter as Steve Smith shuffles and hits the ball straight at him. Smith lives!

16:14 IST: A very slow start from Supergiant vs Hyderabad. Pune stand at 12 for one after the third over.

16:08 IST: Run out! Bipul Sharma hits the wicket as Tripathi falls short off the crease. Pune stand at six for one after 1.5 overs.

16:04 IST: Quiet start from Bhuvaneshwar, concedes only three runs. Pune stand at 3 for zero after the first over.

16:00 IST: Good start from Bhuvaneshwar, good shape of the ball as Rahane defends.

15:59 IST: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar starting the proceedings for Sunrisers.

15:58 IST: Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane opening the batting line up for Pune.

15:57 IST: Players and Umpires making their way out in the middle.

15:45 IST: David Warner's daughter wishing him luck before the match.

15:40 IST: Playing XI for Supergiant.

15:39 IST: Playing XI for Sunrisers.

15:37 IST: Team changes: For Hyderabad, Bipul Sharma comes in for Deepak Hooda and Ashish Nehra comes back in place for Mohammad Siraj. There are no changes for Pune.

15:35 IST: Fun Fact -- Supergiant Rahul Tripathi is 48 runs short of becoming the 2nd player to score 400 runs in debut season.

15:31 IST: Hyderabad captain David Warner wins toss, elects to bowl against Pune.

15:28 IST: It's toss time!

15:22 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers |Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad, India.

While Rahul Tripathi's brilliant 93 in their last match against Kolkata guided Pune to win at the Eden, he will be expected to come good on Saturday too.

Ben Stokes has also lived up to the billing of being the costliest buy when he smashed his maiden ton against Gujarat.

The Pune bowling, led by Jaydev Unadkat, has been disciplined and they need to perform on Saturday to be able to stop orange cap holder Warner.

Though Hyderabad hasn't performed well in away matches, they intend to take full advantage of playing at home with a strong batting line-up consisting of Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and Kane Williamson.

With purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Afghan find Rashid Khan leading the bowling attack, Pune better be wary.

