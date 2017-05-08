IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma Holds Fort For Mumbai With 50 vs Hyderabad

IPL Live Cricket Score: SRH vs MI - Mumbai have already made it to the play-offs.

Two consecutive losses have messed up Sunrisers Hyderabad's plans. They lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla, but what hurt them more was a 12-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. It was their first loss at home. Hyderabad are placed fourth on the points table with 13 points and need to win their two remaining matches to completely seal their IPL Play-Offs berth. So, when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday, they will have a tough task ahead. Mumbai's massive win over Delhi Daredevils on Sunday night assured them of a Play-off berth. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between SRH vs MI straight from Hyderabad, India

21:20 IST: Six!! Rohit smashes a Bhuvneshwar delivery for a maximum.

21:16 IST: Four! Beautiful placement by Rohit as the ball heads for a boundary. Mumbai are 110/4 at the end of 16 overs

21:12 IST: 50! Rohit brings up his half century with a single. It's his 32nd in the IPL

21:10 IST: Excellent bowling by Rashid. Concedes 4 runs and takes 1 wicket in the over!

21:06 IST: Out!!!! Hardik Pandya is gone! Crucial wicket for Hyderabad as Rashid removes the younger of the Pandya brothers. Henriques takes the catch as Hardik departs for 15. Mumbai are 96/4 (14.2 ovs)

21:04 IST: Mumbai are 95/3 at the end of 14 overs and another time-out is called for.

21:03 IST: And a four yet again! Back-to-back boundaries by Rohit!

21:02 IST: Four again! Rohit slams a boundary between extra cover and long off

21:00 IST: Four! Stupendous hitting from Rohit off Henriques delivery. Rohit has been the saviour for Mumbai in many earlier matches. Will he play the same role tonight?

20:58 IST: Four! Much needed boundary for Mumbai from Rohit

20:57 IST: Bhuvneshwar back into the attack.

20:51 IST: Siddarth Kaul back into the attack. He has taken two wickets... Can he take a third?

20:48 IST: Six!! That's a massive boundary by Rohit to long on off a Rashid Khan delivery

20:44 IST: Great fielding by Hooda as he saves a boundary. But Hardik Pandya and Rohit manage 3 runs

20:41 IST: Mumbai are 53/3 at the end of 9 overs. Time out called for

20:38 IST: Four! Deft touch by Rohit as the ball goes for a boundary.. Rashid Khan is the bowler

20:35 IST: Excellent bowling by Nabi in his final over. Gives away only 3 runs. Mumbai are 45/3 at the end of 8 overs. Just look at Nabi's figures - 4-0-13-1!

20:30 IST: Not out! Rohit Sharma was beaten for pace, the delivery lobbed off his helmet

20:27 IST: OUT!!! Parthiv is out! Caught by David Warner off a Siddarth Kaul delivery! Departs for 23 as Mumbai are 36/3 (6.1 ovs)

20:25 IST: Decent over by Nabi, gives away only 7 runs. Mumbai are 36/2 at the end of 6 overs

20:23 IST: Four!! Parthiv smashes a boundary down on one knee!

20:20 IST: Oh no! Parthiv dropped! Shankar drops him.

20:18 IST: Out!! Nitish Rana out!! Caught by Bhuvneshwar off a Siddarth Kaul delivery. Departs for 9. Mumbai are 22/2 (4.1 ovs)

20:17 IST: Nabi comes back into the attack and bowls another solid over. Gives away only 2 runs

20:14 IST: That's an expensive over by Siraj. 16 runs! Captain Warner won't be happy with that, Mumbai 20/1 at the end of 3 overs

20:13 IST: Four! By Rana again. Boundary to long off

20:12 IST: Four! Nitish Rana finds the gap and goes for a boundary

20:11 IST: Six! Parthiv smashes the first boundary of the match off a Mohammed Siraj delivery

20:09 IST: 1 wicket and just 1 run in the second over. What a great over by Nabi

20:07 IST: Out!! Simmons is bowled by Nabi!! Mumbai are 4/1 (1.4 overs). He departs for 1

20:05 IST: Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack.

20:04 IST: Wonderful start by Bhuvneshwar. Gives away only 3 runs in the first over. Mumbai are 3/0 at the end of the first over.

20:02 IST: Simmons on strike... takes a single

20:00 IST: And let's play!

19:58 IST: Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons to start for Mumbai, Bhuvneshwar has the new ball...

19:45 IST: As are Hyderabad. The home team needs to win both their remaining matches to secure a Play-off berth.

19:42 IST: Mumbai are getting ready for the match...

19:41 IST: Vijay Shankar is the third change for Hyderabad. He takes Bipul Sharma's spot.

19:33 IST: Mumbai keep the same side, Hyderabad make three changes. Nehra is out for Siraj. Williamson is out for Nabi. Captain David Warner can't seem to remember the third change.

19:30 IST: Mumbai Indians win the toss and choose to bat

19:28 IST: There was a bit of rain here but it seems the match will start on time

19:26 IST: We are minutes away from the toss... stay tuned!

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians straight from Hyderabad!