IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma Holds Fort For Mumbai With 50 vs Hyderabad

Two consecutive losses have messed up Sunrisers Hyderabad's plans. They lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla, but what hurt them more was a 12-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. It was their first loss at home. Hyderabad are placed fourth on the points table with 13 points and need to win their two remaining matches to completely seal their IPL Play-Offs berth. So, when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday, they will have a tough task ahead. Mumbai's massive win over Delhi Daredevils on Sunday night assured them of a Play-off berth. (LIVE SCORECARD)
21:20 IST: Six!! Rohit smashes a Bhuvneshwar delivery for a maximum.
21:16 IST: Four! Beautiful placement by Rohit as the ball heads for a boundary. Mumbai are 110/4 at the end of 16 overs
21:12 IST: 50! Rohit brings up his half century with a single. It's his 32nd in the IPL
21:10 IST: Excellent bowling by Rashid. Concedes 4 runs and takes 1 wicket in the over!
21:06 IST: Out!!!! Hardik Pandya is gone! Crucial wicket for Hyderabad as Rashid removes the younger of the Pandya brothers. Henriques takes the catch as Hardik departs for 15. Mumbai are 96/4 (14.2 ovs)
21:04 IST: Mumbai are 95/3 at the end of 14 overs and another time-out is called for.
21:03 IST: And a four yet again! Back-to-back boundaries by Rohit!
21:02 IST: Four again! Rohit slams a boundary between extra cover and long off
21:00 IST: Four! Stupendous hitting from Rohit off Henriques delivery. Rohit has been the saviour for Mumbai in many earlier matches. Will he play the same role tonight?
20:58 IST: Four! Much needed boundary for Mumbai from Rohit
20:57 IST: Bhuvneshwar back into the attack.
20:51 IST: Siddarth Kaul back into the attack. He has taken two wickets... Can he take a third?
20:48 IST: Six!! That's a massive boundary by Rohit to long on off a Rashid Khan delivery
20:44 IST: Great fielding by Hooda as he saves a boundary. But Hardik Pandya and Rohit manage 3 runs
20:41 IST: Mumbai are 53/3 at the end of 9 overs. Time out called for
20:38 IST: Four! Deft touch by Rohit as the ball goes for a boundary.. Rashid Khan is the bowler
20:35 IST: Excellent bowling by Nabi in his final over. Gives away only 3 runs. Mumbai are 45/3 at the end of 8 overs. Just look at Nabi's figures - 4-0-13-1!
20:30 IST: Not out! Rohit Sharma was beaten for pace, the delivery lobbed off his helmet
20:27 IST: OUT!!! Parthiv is out! Caught by David Warner off a Siddarth Kaul delivery! Departs for 23 as Mumbai are 36/3 (6.1 ovs)
20:25 IST: Decent over by Nabi, gives away only 7 runs. Mumbai are 36/2 at the end of 6 overs
20:23 IST: Four!! Parthiv smashes a boundary down on one knee!
20:20 IST: Oh no! Parthiv dropped! Shankar drops him.
20:18 IST: Out!! Nitish Rana out!! Caught by Bhuvneshwar off a Siddarth Kaul delivery. Departs for 9. Mumbai are 22/2 (4.1 ovs)
20:17 IST: Nabi comes back into the attack and bowls another solid over. Gives away only 2 runs
20:14 IST: That's an expensive over by Siraj. 16 runs! Captain Warner won't be happy with that, Mumbai 20/1 at the end of 3 overs
20:13 IST: Four! By Rana again. Boundary to long off
20:12 IST: Four! Nitish Rana finds the gap and goes for a boundary
20:11 IST: Six! Parthiv smashes the first boundary of the match off a Mohammed Siraj delivery
20:09 IST: 1 wicket and just 1 run in the second over. What a great over by Nabi
20:07 IST: Out!! Simmons is bowled by Nabi!! Mumbai are 4/1 (1.4 overs). He departs for 1
20:05 IST: Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack.
20:04 IST: Wonderful start by Bhuvneshwar. Gives away only 3 runs in the first over. Mumbai are 3/0 at the end of the first over.
20:02 IST: Simmons on strike... takes a single
20:00 IST: And let's play!
19:58 IST: Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons to start for Mumbai, Bhuvneshwar has the new ball...
19:45 IST: As are Hyderabad. The home team needs to win both their remaining matches to secure a Play-off berth.
The @SunRisers all set to take on the @mipaltan #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/BSXCYY19aX— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2017
19:42 IST: Mumbai are getting ready for the match...
The @mipaltan are gearing-up for their game against @SunRisers #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/odHR8WsvNL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2017
19:41 IST: Vijay Shankar is the third change for Hyderabad. He takes Bipul Sharma's spot.
19:33 IST: Mumbai keep the same side, Hyderabad make three changes. Nehra is out for Siraj. Williamson is out for Nabi. Captain David Warner can't seem to remember the third change.
19:30 IST: Mumbai Indians win the toss and choose to bat
19:28 IST: There was a bit of rain here but it seems the match will start on time
19:26 IST: We are minutes away from the toss... stay tuned!
19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians straight from Hyderabad!