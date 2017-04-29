IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs RCB: Ajinkya Rahane Falls After Slow Start For Pune vs Bangalore

IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs RCB: Pune take on Bangalore on Saturday

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) would be hoping to add to the miseries of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and promote their own cause. The Pune outfit, which emerged from a week-long break with a win over Mumbai Indians, will be hopeful that they can add more points against RCB, who have dug themselves into a very deep hole indeed. The Virat Kohli-led side would hope that they can at least try to win, while Steve Smith and party will be seeking consistency. Current India captain Virat Kohli's team has lost six out of their nine games and are second-last on the table with five points in their kitty. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live updates and live scorecard of RPS Vs RCB in Pune, here:

16:31 IST: Virat Kohli experimenting with his bowlers. Introduces his sixth.

50! Comes up for us in the 7th over! 51/1! 8 runs off the over. #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvRCB — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) April 29, 2017

16:24 IST: After six overs, Pune stand at 43 for one.

12 runs of the over. 43/1 after 6 overs! Strategic timeout taken, an over early? Must be the Pune heat! #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvRCB — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) April 29, 2017

16:23 IST: Four! Tripathi taking the bowlers to task. Couple of steps down the track and hits the ball for a well timed boundary.

16:22 IST: Four! Tripathi welcomes Yuzvendra Chahal with a boundary on the off-side.

16:17 IST: Six! Tripathi on one knee, slams Aravind for a big maximum.

16:15 IST: Four! Steve Smith comes out to bat and flicks the ball for his first boundary.

16:14 IST: Out! Full toss from Badree, Rahane looking to sweep, top edges the ball to Milne at short fine leg. Pune 18 for one after 3.1 overs.

16:13 IST: Bangalore miss first real chance. Tripathi steps down the wickets, pulls and Virat Kohli puts down a sitter at mid-wicket.

16:12 IST: Four! Short from Milne again, Tripathi guides the ball towards fine leg.

16:10 IST: Four! Short from Milne, and Tripathi hits his first boundary.

16:08 IST: After two overs, Pune stand at nine runs for no loss.

​16:07 IST: Midfield from Milne and Pune take two runs. Slow start for the Pune batsmen.

16:05 IST: Decent start for Adam Milne, concedes only four runs.

15:59 IST: Adam Milne to lead the bowling attack for RCB.

15:58 IST: Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane opening the batting for RPS.

15:57 IST: Both teams and umpires make their way out to the field.

15:55 IST: Team changes: For RPS Deepak Chahar comes in place of Shardul Thakur. Lockie Ferguson replaces Faf du Plessis. For RCB Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh and Aniket Choudhary are out. Stuart Binny, Sachin Baby and Adam Milne come in.

15:47 IST: Supergiant warming up before their home game

15:46 IST: Challengers warming up before their game

15:45 IST: Here are the playing XIs for both team

15:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant.

15:25 IST: It's toss time!

15:22 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune.

RPS are slightly better off with eight points from eight games with four wins in their kitty. But even RPS has been inconsistent at one level. They have been good on certain days and very ordinary on other days. Virtually, it will be very difficlut for Virat Kohli and Co. to make it to the playoffs now as they have to do soemthing extraordinary to make it there. Every game is a do-or-die for Pune, one loss will push them away from the play-off reckoning.