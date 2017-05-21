IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs MI: Krunal Battles On As Pune Look To Keep Mumbai Under 120

IPL Live Cricket Score: RPS take on MI in the final of the tenth edition

IPL Live Cricket Score: RPS take on MI in the final of the tenth edition

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League on Sunday. Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake. Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky. (Live Scorecard)

21:30 IST: Four!! Full and wide, and Krunal slices it to the square boundary. Finally a good over for Mumbai! MI are 105/7 in 18 overs.

21:27 IST: Six!! Short from Christian and Mitchell Johnson swats it over long-on for a maximum. Much-needed boundary for Mumbai. 100 up for Mumbai. Phew!! That took some time!

21:24 IST: Krunal just can't get anything away. What a lacklustre performance from Mumbai's batsmen today! MI are 92/7 in 17 overs.

21:18 IST: Boundaries have completely dried up for Mumbai. They are dealing in just singles!

21:09 IST: WICKET!! Massive mix-up and Karn Sharma is run out! MI are 79/7 in 14.1 overs.

21:06 IST: Slip in place for Karn Sharma. Smith going for the kill here.

21:04 IST: WICKET!! Hardik lbw b Dan Christian. Things going from bad to worse for Mumbai.

20:59 IST: It's up to the Pandya brothers to get Mumbai out of this hole. MI are 76/5 after 13 overs.

20:55 IST: Out!! Another one is gone and it's another big one! Pollard tries another maximum but finds the long-off fielder. MI are 65/5 after 11 overs.

20:53 IST: Six!! First maximum of the final and comes off the bat of Kieron Pollard. What a way to get of the mark!

20:50 IST: WICKET!! It's the big wicket of Rohit!! Zampa the wicket-taker while Shardul takes a good catch at the mid-wicket boundary. MI are 56/4 in 10.1 overs.

20:48 IST: Four!! Krunal comes down the track and lifts Sundar towards the cover bounadary.

20:43 IST: Rohit and Krunal dealing in singles right now. MI are 50/3 in 9 overs.

20:36 IST: Just when the partnership was bringing Mumbai back on track, they lose another one.

20:34 IST: WICKET!! Direct hit from Steve Smith and Rayudu is run out. Great stuff from the Australian and Rayudu has to take the long walk back! MI are 41/3 in 7.2 overs.

20:31 IST: Four!! Short and wide, and Rayudu helps himself to his first boundary. Five boundaries for Mumbai in quick time!

20:30 IST: Australian leggie Adam Zampa into the attack!

20:29 IST: Four!! Beautiful cover drive from Rohit. Fourth boundary of the over. Just what the doctor ordered for Mumbai. MI are 32/2 after 6 overs.

20:28 IST: Four!! Edge and the ball runs away to third man boundary.

20:27 IST: Four!! Lockie Ferguson drifts on to Rohit's pads and another boundary for MI.

20:25 IST: Four!! First boundary for Mumbai in the final and it comes from the bat of their skipper Rohit.

20:24 IST: MI are 16/2 after 5 overs. This is the lowest total in IPL 2017 after 5 overs.

20:23 IST: This is a dream start for Pune. Yet to concede a boundary after 4 overs.

20:21 IST: Shardul Thakur into the attack!

20:20 IST: Just two runs from the Sundar over. MI are 11/2 after 4 overs.

20:18 IST: Big appeal for stumping. Great glove work from Dhoni but Rohit just about survives.

20:16 IST: Early problems for Mumbai. They have lost both their openers and a lot will depend on Rohit. Not what MI would have wanted after opting to bat!

20:13 IST: WICKET!! Another one! Simmons c and b Unadkat. Brilliant start for RPS!! What a catch from the left-arm pacer. Pressure on MI now!

20:10 IST: WICKET!! Parthiv c Thakur b Unadkat. First setback for Mumbai.

20:09 IST: Another good over for Pune. MI are 7/0 after 2 overs.

20:08 IST: Parthiv cuts and gets it through the in-field but only a double.

20:06 IST: Mumbai dealing in singles right now.

20:06 IST: Washington Sundar has the ball in hand and starts with a dot ball.

20:04 IST: Parthiv is up and running with a single as well. After 1 over MI are 3/0.

20:03 IST: Simmons gets off the mark with a single.

20:01 IST: A dot ball to start off with.

20:00 IST: Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel walk out to bat for Mumbai while Jaydev Undakat will start off the proceedings for Pune.

19:58 IST: Here we go!! We are all set and ready to rumble!

19:52 IST: Just minutes away from the start and the excitement is building up.

19:38 IST: Here are how are the two teams lineup:

MI XI: P Patel (W), L Simmons, R Sharma (C), A Rayudu, K Pollard, K Pandya, H Pandya, K Sharma, M Johnson, L Malinga, J Bumrah #RPSvMI — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 21, 2017

RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith (C), M Tiwary, M Dhoni (W), D Christian, W Sundar, S Thakur, L Ferguson, J Unadkat, A Zampa #RPSvMI — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 21, 2017

19:33 IST: Steve Smith: We would have batted first as well. Looks like it would slow up a bit in the second innings. Runs on the board on the big final always helps. We have played some good cricket. Both teams deserve to be in the final. Same team as the last game.

Rohit Sharma: We are going to bat first. Looks a good pitch. Having played the last game here, it slows down a touch in the second innings. So, it is a big game, put runs on the board and you know take the pressure off. Tonight is another opportunity to be a part of a big game. Hopefully, we can create history. We have the same team from the last game.

19:30 IST: MI captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat vs RPS.

19:28 IST: Toss time!!

19:25 IST: Just minutes away from the all-important toss!!

19:15 IST: This is the fourth time Mumbai have reached this stage of the tournament but a greater stat is that a certain MS Dhoni is in his seventh IPL final. What an incredible feat for the former India captain!!

18:58 IST: Pune won their three previous matches against Mumbai this season but that will have little affect on the final result today. It's the final and past performances rarely matter. It's which team performs better on the day that will take home the big prize.

18:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final. Some of the MI stars, like skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have a fair idea of how to win a mega final as they have been a part of the victorious 2013 and 2015 sides while Pune skipper Steve Smith will be banking on Dhoni's experience with an aim to emulate Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, David Warner -- the Aussies who have lifted the silverware.