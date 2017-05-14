 
IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs KXIP: Pune Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Punjab

Updated: 14 May 2017 15:42 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score: RPS vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to continue their late surge against Rising Pune Supergiant in a "winner takes it all" IPL 2017 on Sunday.

IPL 2017 Live: Winner will confirm a play-off berth in this contest between RPS vs KXIP. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to continue their late surge when they face Rising Pune Supergiant in a "winner takes it all" Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Three teams -- Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are already assured of a play-off berth. Supergiant fluffed their lines in what seemed to be an easy run-chase against out of contention Delhi Daredevils only to keep the race of final four open till the last game. Supergiant are currently on 16 points from 13 games with a net run-rate -0.083 while Kings XI Punjab are on 14 points from equal number of matches but have a comparatively better run-rate of +0.296. If the latter win, they will then take Pune's fourth place and secure a place in the play-offs, as simple as that. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between RPS vs KXIP straight from Pune, India.

15:42 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

15:35 IST: Team changes -- For Punjab, Eoin Morgan comes in for Matt Henry and Swapnil Singh replaces Manan Vohra. While Pune is playing with the same team.

15:31 IST: Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith wins toss, elects to bowl against Kings XI Punjab.

15:28 IST: It's toss time.

15:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab.

When the two teams square off on Sunday, the equation is pretty simple for Glenn Maxwell's team. A win is all that they need to qualify as it will take them to 16 points with a superior net run rate.

The Punjab outfit doesn't have to look at any other results. Similarly for Supergiant, a win will see them leapfrog KKR and SRH into second place and confirm their play-off spot. 

