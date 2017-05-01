IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs GL: Imran Tahir, Jaydev Unadkat Help Gujarat Bowl Out Pune For 161

IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs GL: Pune win toss, elect to field vs Gujarat.

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) bundled up Gujarat Lions (GL) for 161 runs in 19.5 overs in an Indian Premier League game on Monday night. Riding high on Ishan Kishan (31) and Brendon McCullum (45), Gujarat had a flying start to their innings. Courtesy of disciplined Pune bowling, Gujarat failed to capitalise in the middle overs. Taking wickets at regular intervals, Pune did not allow Gujarat to settle as Imran Tahir and Jaydev Unadkat finished for 3 for 27 and 3 for 29 respectively. This might turn out to be an electrifying contest as both teams desperately need a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of RPS Vs GL in Pune, here:

21:42 IST: Stay tuned for the second innings.

21:41 IST: Bowled! Jaydev gets his third wicket as he cleans up Soni. Gujarat Lions 161 all out in 19.5 overs.

21:39 IST: Run-out! Dinesh Karthik falls short off the crease as Dhoni hits the stumps. Gujarat 161 for nine.

21:38 IST: Four! Slower delivery from Unadkat, Karthik switch hits the ball for a cheeky boundary.

21:36 IST: Last over to go for Gujarat!

21:35 IST: Four! Down the track, Karthik hits the ball for a boundary on the leg side.

21:32 IST: Gujarat failing to capitalise on the flying start, have to start hitting to put a big total on board in the last two overs.

21:31 IST: Out!! Jaydev Unadkat takes two in an over. Pradeep Sangwan falls prey to a slower delivery. Gujarat 148 for eight, 17.5 overs.

21:28 IST: Out!! Seventh wicket falls for Gujarat as James Faulkner takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Gujarat 146 for seven, 17.2 overs.

21:27 IST: Pune's disciplined bowling has halted the flow of runs for Gujarat.

21:19 IST: After 16 overs, Gujarat stand at 140 for six.

21:15 IST: Out! Bouncer from Christian, Jadeja top edges the ball straight to Jaydev Unadkat at short fine leg.

21:08 IST: Four! On the pads from Thakur, Jadeja guides the ball to the boundary on the leg side.

21:04 IST: Four! Jadeja shimmies down the pitch, slams Stokes for a boundary straight down the ground.

20:59 IST: Out!! Full length ball from Thakur, McCullum giving himself room slices the ball straight to the fielder at point boundary. Gujarat 109 for five after 11.5 overs.

20:57 IST: Four! Karthik beautifully drives the ball for a boundary.

20:49 IST: Bowled! Tahir is unstoppable ! Clean bowls Dwayne Smith first ball. Gujarat 94 for four after 10 overs.

20:47 IST: Out! Looking to play the ball on the leg side, edges the ball back to Tahir. Gujarat 94 for three after 9.5 overs.

20:45 IST: Six! Finch hits Tahir for a maximum.

20:44 IST: Six! McCullum on the charge, flat bats Christian for a maximum at square leg boundary.

20:42 IST: Four! Aaron registers his first boundary, slams Christian at the long on boundary.

20:38 IST: Out! Brilliant throw from Ajinkya Rahane sends Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina home. Gujarat stand at 71 for two after 8 overs.

20:30 IST: Four! Charging down the track, McCullum ferociously hits Thakur for a boundary.

20:27 IST: At the end of powerplay, Gujarat stand at 55 for one.

20:26 IST: Out! Maestro strikes! Tahir sends Kishan (31) packing.

20:25 IST: Two in a row! Kishan is absolutely fearless.

20:24 IST: Four! Low full-toss from Imran Tahir, Kishan sweeps him for a boundary.

20:19 IST: Six! McCullum in hyper-drive mode now, smacks Stokes for a maximum at the long on boundary.

20:18 IST: Four! McCullum makes room for himself and tickles the ball down to the third man for a cheeky boundary.

20:16 IST: Six! A good length ball from Washington Sundar and Kishan dispatches the ball for a huge maximum on the leg side.

20:15 IST: Four! Close as Ishan Kishan get an inside edge as the ball just misses the wickets to get to the rope.

20:13 IST: After three overs, Gujarat stand at 24 for zero.

20:12 IST: Six! Short from Unadkat, Kishan pulls the ball for a maximum.

20:07 IST: Brilliant comeback from Pune, Washington Sundar concedes only a run.

20:04 IST: Good start for Gujarat Lions as they score 11 runs in the first over for no loss.

20:03 IST: Safe! Slower ball from Unadkat, McCullum defends, the ball lands short of Steve Smith.

20:01 IST: Four! Wide from Unadkat and McCullum flat bats the ball for the first boundary.

19:59 IST: Jaydev Unadkat leading the bowling attack for Pune.

19:58 IST: Ishan Kishan and Brendon McCullum opening the batting line-up for the Lions.

19:53 IST: Here is the playing XI of the Lions

GL XI: I Kishan, B McCullum, S Raina (C), A Finch, D Smith, D Karthik (W), R Jadeja, J Faulkner, A Soni, P Sangwan, B Thampi #RPSvGL — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 1, 2017

19:52 IST: Here is the Supergiants playing XI

RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith (C), M Tiwary, M Dhoni (W), B Stokes, D Christian, W Sundar, J Unadkat, S Thakur, I Tahir #RPSvGL — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 1, 2017

19:43 IST: Team changes: For Pune, Ben Stokes and Shardul Thakur find their place back in the team. For Gujarat, Dwayne Smith replaces Andrew Tye and Pradeep Sangwan comes in place of Irfan Pathan.

19:40 IST: Trivia: Rising Pune Supegiant have never beaten Gujarat Lions in IPL.

19:32 IST: Supergiant captain Steve Smith wins toss, elects to bowl against Lions.

19:27 IST: It's toss time!

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions

Defending just 157 runs, RPS found a 'secret weapon' in New Zealand tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who bowled four overs for figures of 2/7! Imran Tahir then sorted the rest out with a three-wicket haul.GL would be unhappy about losing a match where they recovered so splendidly and pulled off a Super Over. Nevertheless, they are now again beginning to look competitive, with youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Basil Thampi impressing with bat and ball respectively. But they would need Suresh Raina and company to come good in every match from now if they want to see the knockout stage of the tournament. That starts with their match with RPS, a must-win for both sides.