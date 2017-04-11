IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs DD: Pant Departs, Delhi Lose Their Third vs Pune

IPL Live Cricket Score: RPS will be hosting DD in Pune on Tuesday.

IPL Live Cricket Score: RPS will be hosting DD in Pune on Tuesday. © AFP

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) began in great fashion, with a last-over win over Mumbai Indians while Delhi Daredevils (DD) went down rather dismally to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). DD had RCB restricted to 157 off their 20 overs but then made a hash of the moderate target to end up at 142/9. Needless to say, they have to get their act together and their next opportunity comes against Steve Smith's side, which looked unstoppable in the first match but mortal thereafter. (Live scorecard)

Live cricket action, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils straight from Pune, India

21:18 IST: Corey Anderson is the new man replacing Pant.

21:15 IST: Four! Samson pulls and pulls well.

21:14 IST: Wicket! Brilliant piece of fielding from Mayank Agarwal. Direct hit and Pant is well short of the crease.

21:11 IST: Six! Samson goes downtown and that has gone all the way.

21:10 IST: Sanju Samson is a lot more watchful after losing Billings. His first 14 balls had fetched him 6 boundaries. Next 27 no boundaries.

21:09 IST: Sanju Samson scores his 6th half-century.

21:00 IST: Ben Stokes comes on to the attack.

20:58 IST: Delhi 104 for 2 in 12 overs.

20:57 IST: SIx! Two in this over. Pant is going after Bhatia. Hammers it down the ground.

20:55 IST: Six! Pant gives it the full monty and that has gone the distance.

20:53 IST: Four! Full from Zampa and Pant hits it straight past the bowler.

20:52 IST: Adam Zampa starts a new spell.

20:48 IST: Rajat Bhatia comes on and Pant smashes the first one straight to deep square leg.

20:46 IST: Rishabh Pant is the new man in.

20:45 IST: BOWLED! Imran Tahir has struck and he has clean bowled Sam Billings for 24

20:40 IST: So have they decided who the better golfer is?

20:36 IST: And Imran Tahir comes in to roll over his arm for RPS

20:35 IST: Sanju Samson has helped Delhi Daredevils rebuild their innings after the dismissal of Aditya Tare

20:33 IST: After 6 overs, Delhi Daredevils stand at 61 for 1.

20:32 IST: Four! Billings hits Chahar for consecutive boundaries.

20:31 IST: Four! Billings hits a boundary after a ferocious bouncer by Chahar. Delhi Daredevils complete 50 runs.

20:29 IST: Eight of the over, 47 for 1 after 5 overs.

20:27 IST: Four! This time Samson goes through point, gets another boundary.

20:25 IST: After four overs Delhi Daredevils stand at 39 for 1.

20:20 IST: Four! Samson get one away for a boundary.

20:16 ISt: Four! Short outside off stump and Billings slashes it hard. gets the outside edge and it goes over the top of slips for a boundary.

20:15 IST: Four! This time through the covers. Samson is dealing in boundaries at the moment.

20:13 IST: Four! Short from Dinda and Samson puts it away in style.

20:10 IST: Four! First boundary of the innings. Sanju Samson is off the mark with a boundary. Follows it up with another one.

20:08 IST: Wicket! Swing for Deepak Chahar and gets the first wicket. Aditya Tare gets a thin outside edge and Delhi lose their first.

20:05 IST: Only two coming of the first over.

20:02 IST: Aditya Tare to face first ball. Ashok Dinda to start things off for Pune with the new ball.

19:45 IST: The teams make their way to the middle. Delhi would look to get off to a good start.

19:40 IST: Here is the line up for the two teams.

19:37 IST: Delhi Daredevils warming up before the match against Pune Supergiant.

19:35 IST: Pune Supergiant gear up for the contest against Delhi Daredevils.

19:33 IST: Rising Pune Supergiant have won both their matches against Delhi Daredevils last year.

19:31 IST: Ajinkya Rahane is the captain of Rising Pune Supergiant. Steve Smith misses out due to a bad stomach.

19:30 IST: Toss time: Rising Pune Supergiant have won the toss and have elected to field first.

19:27 IST: Just like the last couple of seasons, Delhi have not quite got off to a start they would have expected.

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Daredevils

RPS lost their next game to Kings XI Punjab by six wickets.

Having lost their last games in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, both the teams will be looking to win the game that will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.