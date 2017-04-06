IPL 2017 Live: Opening Ceremony in Pune Ahead of RPS vs MI Derby

With a new captain in place, Rising Pune Supergiant would look to make amends for a poor last season but have a tough opening battle at hand against two-time former champions Mumbai Indians. Pune decided to replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Steve Smith in the leadership role. Under Dhoni, who has only played as skipper in the previous nine Indian Premier League editions, Pune could win just five matches in their debut season last year. (LIVE SCORECARD)

18:20 IST: The first match saw Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs.

18:19 IST: So some big names will be in action today. Rohit Sharma coming back from an injury for Mumbai Indians while Steve Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look to make a mark to start off their campaign.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma's form at the top will be important, while Kieron Pollard and Jos Buttler's big hits, and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh's guile would decide how the team would fare.

Mumbai are one team that has not been ravaged by injuries. This will allow them to pick from a talented pool of overseas and Indian cricketers, including Mitchell Johnson, Lendl Simmons, Lasith Malinga, who is expected to join the team on Thursday, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel and Jasprit Bumrah among others.