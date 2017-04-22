IPL Live Cricket Score, Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) have been out of action for nearly a week now and they will have to find their feet quickly when the take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on Saturday. It was Sunday last that RPS beat Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively, but post that, they have been off match play. SRH, on the other hand, have been in the thick of things and that could well make quite a difference. Match fitness could well make a telling difference. On the other hand, the week-long rest may help RPS rid themselves of all the cobwebs that could have collected in what has been a very confused campaign. RPS began with a win over Mumbai Indians and as it turns out, they are now the only side to have managed that. (LIVE SCORECARD)
SRH on the other hand began with two wins, then lost two matches before they came back with wins over Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. So they will definitely be more clued into having momentum.Those two wins have put SRH at the third spot on the table, while RPS, with just 2 wins from 5 matches, are just above Gujarat Lions, a position they would definitely like to improve on.RPS captain Steve Smith went off to Dubai in the break and possibly cleared his head and would be coming back with fresh ideas. On the other side, his Australian team-mate David Warner would be keen to keep Smith and his side at bay.
When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
(RPS) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: RPS vs SRH
1
Jaydev Unadkat to David Warner
1 run.
1
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan
Shortish and outside off, Dhawan gets back and plays it square of the wicket on the off side. Stokes at backward point dives to his right but only manages to make a partial stop. A single taken.
4
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan
FOUR! Dhawan is off the mark with a boundary! Unadkat angles in a length ball, around middle and off, Dhawan charges down the track and forces it past mid on for a boundary.
0
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan
Pitches it full and just outside off, Dhawan gets forward and drives it straight to mid off.
0
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan
Drops it on a length and outside off, a hint of away shape there, Dhawan covers his stumps and allows it through.
1
Jaydev Unadkat to David Warner
Starts with a full ball, angling into the batsman, Warner leans forward across to nudge it towards square leg. Hyderabad are away with a single!
It's time to play the game. Out come David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting for the visiting team. Pune are beginning with the pace of Jaydev Unadkat. All set, here we go...
Hyderabad XI - David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha(w), Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul.
Pune XI - Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith(c), MS Dhoni(w), Ben Stokes, Daniel Christian, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar (on debut), Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Jaydev Unadkat.
David Warner says there is a bit of breeze and doesn't mind batting first. Reckons both teams will look to take advantage of the conditions as the pitch won't change much. On playing games without much break, he answers there is an advantage of playing a lot of cricket as it helps in keeping the momentum going. On his own fitness, David Warner laughs and replies he will answer that after the game ends. Informs that Yuvraj Singh is sick today and Bipul Sharma comes in his place.