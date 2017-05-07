 
IPL Live Cricket Score, RCV vs KKR: Kolkata Look To Get Back To Winning Ways

Updated: 07 May 2017 13:52 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KKR: Kolkata have lost their previous two matches and are in third place with 14 points while Bangalore with a meagre five points are bottom of the pile.

IPL Live Score: Gautam Gambhir's KKR face Virat Kohli-led Bangalore. © BCCI

Smarting from successive defeats, an under-pressure Kolkata Knight Riders will look to regain their momentum and remain in the hunt for the knockout stage when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2017 encounter on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders, who suffered losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in the last two matches, need two wins from their remaining three matches to seal a berth in the play-offs. The two-time champions are placed third in the table with 14 points from 11 matches, followed by Sunrisers on 13 points. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between RCB vs KKR straight from Bengaluru, India

During their last meeting, KKR had handed out a 82-run defeat to RCB after bowling them out for 49 -- the lowest score in IPL history -- and Gautam Gambhir's men would look to repeat the performance on Sunday.

KKR so far has been cashing in on Sunil Narine's hit-and-miss experiment at the top. When Narine gets going, there is no stopping them as more often than not Gambhir and Robin Uthappa have capitalised on the starts.

But in the event of a failure of the trio, the likes of Yusuf Pathan must take up responsibility. Pandey have been in good form but Sheldon Jackson has not yet delivered and Jharkhand's Ishank Jaggi might just get a look-in.

RCB, on the other hand, have been the biggest disappointment of this year's IPL. They have been bowled out four times this season and are placed at bottom of the table with five points in 12 matches.

With their confidence torn to shreds after their capitulation last night against KXIP, it will be a big task for skipper Virat Kohli to instill some self-belief in the team, who would be playing for pride with an aim to finish on a winning note in their remaining matches.

