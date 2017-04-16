IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RPS: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith Keep Pune On Track For Challenging Total vs Bangalore

IPL Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli returned to action but failed to lead his team to a win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore could be excused for thinking that the return of Virat Kohli would be their passport to success. But that did not quite happen. The captain did score big runs but RCB still lost. On the other side, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) skipper Steve Smith was seen wringing his hands as his side fell to another loss. So it is time for both sides to pull up their socks, which should be key to the crucial contest on Sunday. Both teams have made a really bad start and languish at the bottom half of the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live cricket action between RCB and RPS straight from Bengaluru.

21:18 IST: Four! Outside edge from Dhoni and the ball goes for a boundary.

21:15 IST: Four! Short from Watson and Smith doesn't miss the ball. Smith, Dhoni bring up their 50-run partnership.

21:11 IST: After 15 overs, Rising Pune Supergiant stand at 117 for 2 wickets.

21:10 IST: Miss! The ball misses the off stump by whiskers as Smith tries to heave for a maximum.

21:09 IST: Four! Steve Smith swings Aravind for a boundary on the leg side.

21:08 IST: MS Dhoni completes his 24000 career runs!

21:04 IST: Out of the park! Dhoni dances down the wicket and smokes Chahal into the sky.

21:03 IST: Safe-landing! Dhoni heaves Chahal, the ball falls short of the deep mid-wicket.

21:02 IST: In search of more wickets, Kohli introduces Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack.

21:00 IST: Pune in their last 5 overs have just scored 30 runs for the loss of one wicket.

20:58 IST: Big relief for RPS. Dhoni gets a life line as the ball which he tried to pull took an inside edge and just missed the stumps.

20:54 IST: After 12 overs RPS stand at 92/2. The blistering start given by Rahane and Tripathi has been kept in check by the RCB bowlers.

20:51 IST: Four! Samuel Badree gives away a boundary to Steve Smith.

20:50 IST: Negi doing wonders with his bowling, concedes only 6 runs from his third over. Negi is surely keeping RPS in check.

20:47 IST: Four! Badree gives away another boundary as Dhoni slashes the ball.

20:45 IST: Four! Dhoni cuts Badree for his first boundary of the innings.

20:44 IST: Brilliant over from Pawan Negi, concedes just a single win and takes a wicket too.

20:43 IST: MS Dhoni comes out to join captain Steve Smith in the middle.

20:41 IST: Out! Negi sends Tripathi back to the pavilion, courtesy - brilliant catch from skipper Kohli at covers.

20:40 IST: Four! Tripathi slams Badree straight down the ground.

20:37 IST: OUT!! Rahane is clean bowled by Badree. He came down the track and completely missed it. First breakthrough for RCB.

20:35 IST: Again just six runs from the Negi over. Back-to-back good overs from RCB bowlers. Pune are 61/0 in 7 overs.

20:30 IST: Pawan Negi into the attack. Can he give RCB the first breakthrough?

20:28 IST: Very good over from Aravind. Just five runs from that over. RPS are 55/0 in 6 overs.

20:25 IST: Aravind has done well in the over so far. Just two runs from three balls. He needs to do more of the same.

20:22 IST: Rahane and Tripathi have given Pune a blazing start. They are looking good for a big score. RPS are 50/0 in 5 overs.

20:19 IST: Safe! Rahul Tripathi dropped by Adam Milne off Shane Watson.

20:17 IST: Ka-Boom start from the visitors against Bangalore!

20:16 IST: Four! Tripathi smashing Aravind all over the park. Cuts the ball handsomely.

20:15 IST: Six! Straight bat maximum from Tripathi over long on.

20:13 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Rahane as well. Milne taken to the cleaners.

20:11 IST: Four! Rahane plays a picture perfect shot to put the ball to the boundary.

20:10 IST: Four! Back to back boundaries for Triptahi. This one on the leg side.

20:09 IST: Four! Tripathi steps down the wicket and fires the ball through the covers. Cracking shot!

20:06 IST: Four! Rahane gets his first of the innings, puts the ball through deep mid wicket.

20:04 IST: Three runs off the first over from Adam Milne.

20:03 IST: Ajinkya Rahane plays his 100th IPL match

20:01 IST: Adam Milne is leading the bowling attack for RCB.

20:00 IST: Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul tripathi to get the proceedings started for RPS.

19:57 IST: Playing eleven for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB XI: V Kohli, M Singh, AB de Villiers, K Jadhav, S Watson, S Binny, P Negi, A Milne, S Aravind, Y Chahal, S Badree — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2017

19:55 IST: Playing eleven for Rising Pune Supergiant.

RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith, B Stokes, M Tiwary, MS Dhoni, D Christian, R Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur, J Unadkat — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2017

19:32 IST: RCB captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl. Both teams desperately need a win today.

19:30 IST: Toss time!!

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2017 encounter between RCB and RPS at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While, RPS are bottom of the table, RCB are third from bottom. One of the two sides will return to winning ways after today's match. But who will it be is anyone's guess.

There is nothing the RCB skipper hates more than losing. He was left with little option but to grit his teeth and bear it when Mumbai Indians, in the shape of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers, gave him no chance to reverse his team's slide. But he is determined if nothing else, and for sure he will come good soon.