IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Badree Hat-Trick Leaves Mumbai's Chase In Tatters

IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Bangalore take on Mumbai in a crucial tie

Despite fireworks from Virat Kohli on his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could only manage an average total of 142/5 against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Kohli made his comeback after a shoulder injury to score his 27th IPL half-century. AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle also chipped in with 19 and 22 respectively but overall the much-talked about RCB batting failed to fire. Mumbai Indians were quite economical with three out of six averaging less than six per over. (Live Scorecard)

18:03 IST: Hat-trick for Badree!! The first of IPL 2017 and Mumbai are in sixes and sevens at the moment. MI are 7/4 in 2.4 overs.

18:02 IST: WICKET!! And another one goes as McClenaghan is sent packing.

18:00 IST: WICKET!! Another one bites the dust as Parthiv walks back. Badree gets the wicket. Mumbai in big trouble, they are 7/2 in 2.2 overs.

17:57 IST: WICKET!! Buttler is dismissed by Binny. It's a soft dismissal for the Englishman, lobbing a simple catch to Gayle. First blood for RCB and they will be pumped now.

17:56 IST: Ball not coming on to the bat. Parthiv and Buttler are finding the going hard.

17:52 IST: Good start from the West Indian spinner. Just four off that over. MI 4/0 in 1 over.

17:49 IST: Samuel Badree to start off the proceedings for RCB.

17:47 IST: Welcome back for the second innings. Mumbai need 143 to win and will be backing themselves to easily overhaul the target.

17:34 IST: Beautiful bowling display from Mumbai as the visitors kept on taking wickets in quick succession.

17:33 IST: And its done! Royal Challengers Bangalore stand at 142 for 5 from 20 overs.

17:30 IST: Penultimate over for RCB to put up a big total on the board. Negi 12 off 12.

17:29 IST: Runs for RCB! Negi steals one run as Parthiv tries to do a Dhoni and misses the stumps.

17:26 IST: Stuart Binny is the new man in.

17:24 IST: Out! McClenaghan dismisses Mandeep Singh for a duck (127/5).

17:22 IST: Out! Negi swings the bat hard, one drop into Bumrah's hand as he turns and hits the stumps directly at non-striker's end to send Jadhav back.

17:20 IST: Free Hit for RCB! Bumrah bowls a full toss over Jadhav's shoulder.

17:18 IST: Important last couple of overs as Mumbai Indians tighten grip on RCB.

17:17 IST: Pawan Negi comes out in the middle, replaces de Villiers.

17:15 IST: Out! Rohit Sharma dives to his left to send de Villiers back to pavilion. Big wicket for MI.

17:14 IST: Crucial 17th over for both teams as Krunal Pandya comes into the attack.

17:11 IST: Kedhar Jadhav joins de Villiers out in the middle.

17:08 IST: Kohli departs for 62 as RCB stand at 110 for 2 (15.3)

17:07 IST: Out! Big wicket for Mumbai Indians as McClenaghan sends Virat Kohli packing.

17:03 IST: Miss! Parthiv misses the outside edge as Virat swings the bat hard.

17:02 IST: Kohli is lighting up the stadium as the audience cheers loudly for the home team.

17:01 IST: Six! Kohli hammers Bumrah over extra cover to bring up his 27th half-century.

17:00 IST: Six! de Villiers smashes Bumrah over the boundary line as he starts his attacks on the bowlers.

16:55 IST: Catch miss! de Villiers gets another life as Buttler drops him at the boundary line.

16:54 IST: With twelve overs done, RCB have to up their game as they stand at 76 for one.

16:47 IST: Will be interesting to see how Kohli and de Villiers treat the Pandya brothers.

16:47 IST: Rohit Sharma brings on Krunal Pandya into the attack.

16:44 IST: AB de Villiers comes out to bat in the middle.

16:43 IST: Out! Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack and sends back Gayle for 22.

16:38 IST: Completing his spell, Bhajji gives away 23 runs from his four overs.

16:36 IST: Four! Short and wide, Kohli slams Harbhajan through extra covers for a beautiful boundary.

​16:34 IST: Bumrah off to a silent start as he concedes only 3 runs.

16:32 IST: Jasprit Bumrah comes into the bowling attack.

16:30 IST: Six! Gayle steps down the wicket and slams Harbhajan straight over his head.

16:27 IST: After six overs, RCB stand at 41 for zero. Kohli at 26 and Gayle at 13.

16:26 IST: Four! Short and wide Gayle cuts it beautifully.

16:24 IST: Kohli and Gayle are consistently keeping the RCB scoreboard ticking.

16:20 IST: Four! Gayle welcomes Harbhajan Singh with a boundary.

16:18 IST: Loud appeal from McClenaghan as umpire turns down the appeal.

16:17 IST: Looks like Kohli is in no mood to spare the bowlers.

16:16 IST: McClenaghan bowls at Kohli's pads and he punches it away beautifully for deep mid-wicket for two runs.

16:14 IST: McClenaghan replaces Harbhajan Singh.

16:13 IST: Audience chanting RCB! RCB! as Kohli hammers Southee.

16:12 IST: Kohli now stands at 20 runs off 10 balls.

16:11 IST: Four! Short from Southee as Kohli hits second consecutive boundary.

16:09 IST: Six! Announcing his arrival, Kohli hits Southee over his head for a long boundary.

16:08 IST: Gayle playing smart against Harbhajan. Leaves one ball and defends two consecutive balls.

16:07 IST: Charging Harbhajan, Kohli smashes the ball towards long on.

16:06 IST: Harbhajan Singh comes in the attack from pavilion end.

16:05 IST: Close shave for Gayle as ball swings past his outside edge to MI keeper Parthiv Patel.

16:04 IST: Wide again from Southee! This time to Gayle on the leg side.

16:02 IST: Scoring his first run of IPL 2017, Kohli directs the ball towards fine leg for a single.

16:02 IST: Kohli on strike and Southee bowls a huge wide down the leg side.

16:00 IST: Tim Southee opens the bowling attack for MI.

16:00 IST: Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle to start the proceedings for RCB against MI.

15:59 IST: Both teams make out way in the middle. Chinnaswamy stadium lightens up as they see their skipper Kohli back on the field.

15:51 IST: Shane Watson who had captained the RCB side in absence of Kohli has been dropped.

15:44 IST: A pumped up Royal Challengers Bangalore warming up before taking on Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

15:42 IST: For RCB Chris Gayle comes back in the squad, for MI Tim Southee comes in for Lasith Malinga.

15:40 IST: Here are the playing XIs for both teams.

15:37 IST: It will be interesting to see Royal Challengers Bangalore bounce back into their rhythm as Kohli comes back in the playing eleven.

15:36 IST: RCB skipper warming up before the crucial match against Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru.

15:32 IST: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl.

15:31 IST: Toss time!!

15:28 IST: Hello and weclome to the live blog of the match between RCB and MI. Huge news for the Bengaluru fans is that captain and leader Virat Kohli finally returns.

Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the 3rd Test against Australia in Ranchi and he has been missing in action ever since.

However, the Delhi batsman has been declared fit on Thursday by the BCCI Medical Team.

Kohli, who had dropped hints of making a return after posting a video on his Instagram account of his gym session on April 11, did some fielding drills during the team's net session on Wednesday.

Last year, Kohli had scored a staggering 973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries to guide RCB to the finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and he would look to improve Bangalore's current sixth place standing on the points table.