IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs GL: Bangalore, Gujarat Both Desperate To Find Winning Formula

Updated: 27 April 2017 19:14 IST

With half the tournament over, GL are still at last position. © BCCI

If there is anything that is common between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Lions (GL) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, it is their desperate quest for points. With half the tournament over, GL are still at last position, while RCB aren't doing much better either. They had to be satisfied with one point after the rained-out match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore on Tuesday. Given their precarious position, even that one point could end being gold dust. As things stand, Bangalore have six matches left in the league and need to win all of them to have any realistic chance of ending up among the top four at the end of the league. Presently they have five points from eight matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

19:19 IST: Priyanka C Raina gives her best wishes to Suresh Raina and Co.

19:01 IST: This match marks the 100th IPL game for Brendon McCullum.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions in Bangalore.

GL have just four points with five matches to go, and their lot isn't any different either.

But given that one of the two teams will lose, weather permitting, this is where the IPL 10 takes a turn as one of the two will almost surely be heading for the exit.

Another point of interest to be seen is if Irfan Pathan makes an appearance. He was roped in as a replacement for the injured Dwayne Bravo.

