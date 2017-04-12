 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Win Toss, Elect To Bowl

Updated: 12 April 2017 20:04 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Win Toss, Elect To Bowl
IPL Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are unbeaten in IPL 10 so far. © AFP

Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a state of euphoria after having won an improbable victory in their second match and would love to keep the winning streak going when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Defending champions SRH have the distinction of being only one of two teams in IPL 10 with a spotless record so far (the other being Kings XI Punjab) and they would love to keep their momentum going. Mumbai so far have one win and a loss in the tournament. (Live scorecard)

IPL Live score updates, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad straight from Mumbai, India

20:05 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a slow start, 2 runs off the first over

20:01 IST: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan are the two openers for Sunrisers Hyderabad

20:00 IST: Harbhajan Singh is opening the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians

19:42 IST: Mustafizur Rahman is back in the SRH squad

19: 40 IST: Here is the line up for both the teams

19:32 IST: Moises Henriques misses out for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians unchanged.

19:30 IST: Rohit Sharma to spin the coin. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. 

19:28 IST: We are just minutes away from the toss.

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai escaped to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders when the latter self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. Some great batting by Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya set the cat among the pigeons as Mumbai galloped to a win with one ball to spare.

SRH on the other hand absolutely decimated Gujarat Lions in Hyderabad as skipper David Warner and Moises Henriques scored fine half-centuries.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Rohit Sharma David Andrew Warner Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Score Updates
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Score Updates
IPL 2017, Player Watch: Nitish Rana (MI), Young Warrior
IPL 2017, Player Watch: Nitish Rana (MI), Young Warrior
IPL 2017, Today's Match, MI vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, MI vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.