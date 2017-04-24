IPL Live Cricket Score, MI Vs RPS: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Elect To Field vs Pune

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI Vs RPS: Mumbai will take on Pune on Monday

The only blemish in Mumbai Indians' (MI) run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 so far has been their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Pune towards the beginning of the tournament. Since then, they have been unstoppable, even defending a poor score against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Saturday. RPS, on the other hand, had taken a bit of a dive after winning their first two matches, before a superlative Mahendra Singh Dhoni knock brought them a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). MI were lucky to escape with a win over DD after scoring just 142 runs, with Mitchell McClenaghan destroying a rather timid batting effort by the visitors. Even so, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris almost carried DD home. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch the live score and updates of MI Vs RPS match in Mumbai, here:

20:01 IST: Mitch Johnson will the ball. Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi open for Pune

19:58 IST: Get ready folks, the start is about to start. Pune will be hoping for a good start.

19:51 IST: Did you know MS Dhoni will be playing in his 150th IPL match today? He's played 129 matches for former team Chennai Super Kings and 21 for Pune!

19:48 IST: Watch Karn Sharma get his Mumbai Indians cap

19:32 IST: Krunal Pandya will be missing from the Mumbai line-up with an injury. Karn Sharma will be replacing him. There's no change in the Pune line-up.

19:30 IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl!

19:23 IST: We are minutes away from the toss... Mumbai Indians will be keen to gift mentor Sachin Tendulkar a win on his birthday and extend their win-streak. Pune, on the other hand, will be hoping to beat the home team once again! Pune have gained some momentum with their back-to-back victories after three defeats.

19:18 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant IPL match!

RPS, on the other hand, were looking like they would go down to another loss before Dhoni crafted one of his classic chases. The former India captain hammered 61 not out off just 34 balls as the Pune team rose from 121/4 at the beginning of the 17th over to carve out 58 runs in 3.5 overs. That win should work wonders for RPS and even MI, eying a revenge win, would be a little wary of MS Dhoni.

