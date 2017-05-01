 
IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Look To Go Top Of The Table

Updated: 01 May 2017 14:23 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score: MI vs RCB - Bangalore, shell-shocked at being the first team to be out of the running, in spite of having the biggest guns in their batting, would be seeking to post a couple of wins, just for pride.

IPL Live Cricket Score: MI vs RCB - Mumbai will be looking to go top of the table. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) would still be celebrating their Super Over win over Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they meet on the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an effort to not only snatch two points but also to gain enough run-rate to try and clamber to the top of the points tally. RCB, shell-shocked at being the first team to be out of the running, in spite of having the biggest guns in their batting, would be seeking to post a couple of wins, just for pride. That is something MI have to be careful of. (Live Scorecard)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between MI vs RCB straight from Mumbai, India

 

