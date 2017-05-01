 
IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RCB: Bangalore Win Toss, Elect To Bat vs Mumbai

Updated: 01 May 2017 16:06 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RCB: Bangalore win toss, elect to bat against the mighty Mumbai.

IPL Live Cricket Score: MI vs RCB - Mumbai will be looking to go top of the table. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) would still be celebrating their Super Over win over Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they meet on the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an effort to not only snatch two points but also to gain enough run-rate to try and clamber to the top of the points tally. RCB, shell-shocked at being the first team to be out of the running, in spite of having the biggest guns in their batting, would be seeking to post a couple of wins, just for pride. That is something MI have to be careful of. (Live Scorecard)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between MI vs RCB straight from Mumbai, India

16:05 IST: Lasith Malinga comes into the attack for Mumbai

16:03 IST: Four! Mandeep smashes one over square leg

16:01 IST: Four! Mandeep fires from the first ball!

16:00 IST: Brave of Kohli to bat first... takes a single 

15:59 IST: Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh opening for RCB, Mitchell McClenaghan has the new ball 

15:58 IST: There goes the bell and the match is about to start... stay tuned!

15:50 IST: Playing XI for the Royals.

15:49 IST: Playing XI for Mumbai Indians

15:42 IST: Bangalore warming up before their away game against the in-form Mumbai Indians.

15:41 IST: Mumbai Indians warming up before their game against Royal Challengers.

15:40 IST: Team Changes - For Bangalore, Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh and Aniket Choudhary replace Samuel Badree, Sachin Baby and Stuart Binny. For Mumbai, Harbhajan Singh makes way for Karn Sharma.

15:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat against Mumbai Indians.

15:28 IST: It's toss time!

15:27 IST: Rohit Sharma and co will look to beat the beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore and go top of the table. 

15:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

 

