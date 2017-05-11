IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Glenn Maxwell, Punjab Lose 2 Wickets

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP: Mumbai win toss, elect to field vs Punjab.

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP: Mumbai win toss, elect to field vs Punjab. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have yet another must-win situation when they meet table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. The Punjab outfit found a lifeline when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were found wanting in a match on Tuesday, when some fine bowling by the KXIP medium-pacers and spinners got them two vital points after the batsmen had left them with a moderate target to defend. However, the celebrations were muted as KXIP are in a situation where they have to beat MI as well.

KXIP were not too impressive with the bat once again, though skipper Glenn Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha did provide them with some crucial runs before Rahul Tewatia came in at the lower end to use the long handle effectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

21:15 IST: Six! Slower half volley from Malinga, Saha smokes it for a maximum.

21:11 IST: After 14 overs, Punjab in command as they stand at 161 for two.

21:10 IST: Six!! This time Shaun Marsh gets into the action and sends the ball high up in the stand.

21:09 IST: Four! Wriddhiman Saha clubs Harbhajan straight down the ground.

21:03 IST: Six! Wriddhiman Saha brings up his sixth IPL fifty with a huge maximum over long on. Punjab 139 for two after 11.4 overs.

20:58 IST: Castled! Brilliant comeback from Bumrah, trying to run the ball down the third man again, Maxwell misses and the ball crashes into the stumps.

Match 51: WICKET! Glenn Maxwell b Jasprit Bumrah 47 (21b). Kings XI Punjab 131/2 (11.0 Ovs). #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/8qpbN5VQZm — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 11, 2017

20:57 IST: Four! Cheeky from Maxwell, opens the blade of the bat late and edges the ball down the third man.

20:55 IST: Ten overs gone, Punjab stand at 126 for one.

20:54 IST: Only five runs from the Malinga over.

20:49 IST: Big over for Punjab, score 21 runs off the ninth.

20:48 IST: Six again! Harbhajan is being taken to the cleaners, Maxwell has gone berserk.

20:45 IST: Six! Glenn Maxwell welcomes Harbhjan Singh with back-to-back maximums.

20:43 IST: Six! Maxwell again - this time goes inside-out for the same result.

20:41 IST: Six! Maxwell clobbers Karn Sharma's leg-spinner over long-on for a maximum.

20:36 IST: Four! Wide from McCleanaghan and Saha guides the ball away for a boundary.

20:35 IST: Four! Maxwell plays late, edges the ball for a boundary past the wicket-keeper.

20:34 IST: Cheeky from Saha! sweeps the ball past the short fine leg for a boundary.

20:31 IST: At the end of the powerplay, Punjab stand at 71 for one.

20:29 IST: Out! Going for one too many, Guptill swings hard, sends the ball high up in the air, Hardik Pandya completes a good catch at long on.

20:27 IST: Back-to-back boundaries for Guptill off Karn Sharma.

20:26 IST: Four! Guptill welcomes Karn Sharma with a boundary on the leg side.

20:21 IST: Four! Following the batsman on the leg side, Guptill carves the ball inside out for a boundary through extra covers.

20:20 IST: Expensive over from Malinga, gives away 19 runs.

20:19 IST: Four! Straying on the pads, Saha tucks the ball away for a boundary.

20:18 IST: Four! Slower ball from Malinga, Saha carves the ball lover covers for a boundary.

20:17 IST: Free-hit! Martin Guptill gets just a single, good bowling from Malinga.

20:16 IST: No-ball and a six!! Wide from Malinga, Guptill slams the ball for the first maximum.

20:13 IST: Good comeback from Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah concedes only three runs. AFter three overs Punjab stand at 32 for no loss.

20:08 IST: Four! Saha slams McClenaghan for back-to-back boundaries.

Match 51: Wriddhiman Saha hits Mitchell McClenaghan for a 4! 29/0 (1.5 Ov) #MIvKXIP https://t.co/ciLQah55D4 pic.twitter.com/4bQXXbZutZ — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 11, 2017

20:06 IST: Four! A bit of width from Mitchell McClenaghan, Saha deliberately edges the ball towards third man for a boundary.

20:04 IST: Great start for Punjab, after the first over they stand at 13 for no loss.

20:03 IST: Four! Wide form Hardik yet again, Wriddhiman Saha slaps the ball past the point field for a boundary.

20:02 IST: Four! Good shape from Hardik, Guptill heaves, edges the ball over Harbhajan Singh at first slip for his second boundary.

20:00 IST: Four! Wide and full from Hardik, Guptill drives the ball over the in-field for the first boundary of the innings.

19:59 IST: Hardik Pandya is leading the bowling attack for Mumbai.

19:58 IST: Martin Guptil and Wriddhiman Saha are opening the batting line-up for Punjab.

​19:41 IST: Mumbai warming up before their match against Punjab.

19:40 IST: Punjab warming up before their must-win match against Mumbai.

19:38 IST: Playing XI for Punjab:

KXIP XI: M Guptill, M Vohra, S Marsh, G Maxwell (C), W Saha (W), A Patel, R Tewatia, M Henry, M Sharma, I Sharma, S Sharma #MIvKXIP — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 11, 2017

19:37 IST: Playing XI for Mumbai:

MI XI: P Patel (W), L Simmons, N Rana, R Sharma (C), K Pollard, H Pandya, K Sharma, H Singh, M McClenaghan, J Bumrah, L Malinga #MIvKXIP — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 11, 2017

19:34 IST: Team changes -- For Punjab, Ishant Sharma comes in for Swapnil Singh. There are no changes for Mumbai.

19:30 IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to field against Punjab.

Match 51: Mumbai Indians win toss and elect to field vs Kings XI Punjab #MIvKXIP https://t.co/ciLQahmH1E pic.twitter.com/vylZDyc4I0 — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 11, 2017

19:28 IST: It's toss time!

19:11 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

It was Tewatia's leg-spin that proved to be the turning point as KKR, looking all set to romp into the play-offs after Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn carted them around initially, suddenly lost two crucial wickets and could not recover.

Mumbai, on the other hand, went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad, but that doesn't affect their fate since they have already qualified for the knockout stage. However, they surely would be careful about how they fare since losing, like winning, can become a habit.