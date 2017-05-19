IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR: Kolkata Meet Nemesis Mumbai Again In Qualifier 2

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had little time to celebrate their precious win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, achieved early on Thursday morning after rain played havoc with their match with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They would have had just enough time to catch some sleep and then prepare for the next big one - the Qualifier 2, against old nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI). The one team that always seems to have a position of ascendancy against the Kolkata team, as is proved by the 15-5 win-loss record in Mumbai's favour. MI too won't be too pleased that they are playing the Qualifier 2. Having finished on top of the table after the league stage, MI would have hoped to make it straight into the final, giving them vital days of rest while their opponents scrambled for the other final slot. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between MI vs KKR straight from Bengaluru, India.

19:18 IST: Latest weather suggests that it might rain. However, the sky is clear at the moment.

19:17 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders straight from Bengaluru.

However, as it turned out, MI lost to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Qualifier 1 - the third time the Pune side beat them in IPL 10 - and now find themselves in a dodgy match with a reinvigorated if physically tired KKR, not to mention the Bengaluru weather. MI have historically always been one-up on KKR. In fact MI had pulled off their first win of IPL 10 against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium last month when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare. Both MI and KKR have won the IPL trophy twice in the last nine editions and a win will take them to the final against Rising Pune Supergiant to be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.