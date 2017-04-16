IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs GL: McCullum, Raina Steady Gujarat Vs Mumbai

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs GL: Mumbai would look to maintain their winning momentum

Mumbai Indians (MI) are looking in extremely good shape in IPL 10, with their batting coming up with one match-winning performance after the other. While Royal Challengers Bangalore did not really put up a great total when they batted first against MI, the Mumbai batting was good enough to capture what was looking like a very dodgy total to chase at one time. While skipper Rohit Sharma has been struggling and fell victim as the third victim of RCB's Samuel Badree's hat-trick, the likes of Kieron Pollard and Krunal and Hardik Pandya have looked very good. The bowling also came good against RCB. Gujarat Lions (GL) on the other hand were looking quite out of sorts in the first two matches before they managed to chase down a decent Rising Pune Supergiant total rather easily. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live cricket action between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions straight from Mumbai.

16:49 IST: Fifty for Brendon McCullum 51(37)! Registers his 12th half-century of IPL.

16:48 IST: Steadying the ship for Gujarat, Raina and McCullum playing smart cricket and building partnership for the visitors.

16:47 IST: Half of the innings done and Gujarat Lions stand at 75 for one.

16:46 IST: Four! Hitting Harbhajan on the turn, McCullums send the ball to the boundary rope.

16:43 IST: Four! Short from Krunal and McCullum dispatches him over mid wicket.

16:38 IST: Four! McCullum getting into his comfort zone, slams Harbhajan for a boundary on the leg side.

16:36 IST: Good over from Krunal Pandya, concedes only three singles from his first over.

16:31 IST: After six overs, Gujarat score 46 for one.

16:30 IST: Six! McCullum now freeing his arms to score big on the leg side.

16:29 IST: Six! First maximum of the innings by McCullum.

16:28 IST: Abhishek Bachchan arrives to support Mumbai Indians.

16:26 Ist: After 5 overs, Gujarat stand at 31 for one.

16:24 IST: Four! McCullum slams Bumrah straight down the ground. Gujarat score a boundary after 14 deliveries.

16:18 IST: McClenaghan finishes his over with three dot balls. Gujarat off to a slow start.

16:14 IST: Four! McCullum scores his first boundary, pulls the ball well.

16:11 IST: Four! Raina seizes the opportunity, slams through covers for a boundary.

16:10 IST: Free hit for Gujarat Lions as Malinga over steps.

16:06 IST: After the end of first over, Gujarat Lions stand at 3 for one.

16:04 IST: Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina replaces Dwayne Smith in the middle.

16:03 IST: Out! Bit of width from McClenaghan, Smith cuts straight to the fielder at point. Departs for duck. Gujarat Lions 1 for one (0.2)

16:00 IST: Mitchel McClenaghan leading the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians.

15:59 IST: Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum open the batting for Gujarat Lions.

15:58 IST: Players make their way out in the field.

15:49 IST: Mumbai Indians warming up before their game at Wankhede.

15:48 IST: Gujarat Lions warming up before their away game against Mumbai Indians.

15:45 IST: Here are the playing eleven for both the teams.

15:35 IST: For Mumbai Indians Lasith Malinga replaces Tim Southee.

15:34 IST: For Gujarat Lions Jason Roy and Munaf Patel come in place of Aaron Finch and Shadab Jakati. Aaron Finch is ruled out because he lost his kitbag!

15:31 IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to field against Gujarat Lions at Wankhede, Mumbai.

15:30 IST: It's Toss time!!

15:27 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match 16 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions straight form Wankhede, Mumbai.

Importantly for Gujarat, three of their imports - Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch - were effective, as well as captain Suresh Raina got runs. That win must have really boosted them, since they really needed to get a little positive about things.

The bowling however still needs some work. Andrew Tye made a sensational IPL debut, a hat-trick highlighting his five-wicket haul, but the rest of the bowlers have not really been that effective.