IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs DD: Delhi Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Mumbai

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs DD: Mumbai will look to continue their winning run when they face Delhi.

Mumbai Indians (MI) return home in a great frame of mind after having destroyed Kings XI Punjab with incredible ease in what was the last Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Indore. With five wins from six matches, MI have 10 points and are on top of the table. More than that, they have started to believe that they can chase down any total. Delhi Daredevils (DD), on the other hand, are not such a happy place as they failed to challenge what was also a stiff total from Sunrisers Hyderabad. (LIVE SCORECARD)

20:12 IST: Four! Onto the pads, Parthiv pushes the ball for a boundary.

20:11 IST: Safe! Rishabh Pant drops a complete sitter, Jos Buttler gets a life.

20:10 IST: Four! Advancing down the wicket, Buttler heaves as ball top edges towards third man to reach the rope.

20:09 IST: Six! Buttler pulls Morris for the first maximum of the innings.

20:05 IST: After the end of first over, Mumbai Indians stand at 8 runs for no loss.

20:03 IST: Wide from Rabada and Rishabh Pant misses the ball as it goes for a boundary.

20:02 IST: Kagiso Rabada starts the proceedings for Delhi Daredevils.

20:00 IST: Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler opening the batting line up for Mumbai.

19:56 IST: The playing XI for Mumbai Indians.

MI XI: P Patel, J Buttler, N Rana, RG Sharma, K Pollard, H Pandya, K Pandya, H Singh, J Bumrah, M McClenaghan, M Johnson — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2017

19:55 IST: The playing XI for Delhi Daredevils.

DD XI: S Iyer, S Samson, K Nair, R Pant, C Morris, A Tare, C Anderson, P Cummins, K Rabada, A Mishra, Z Khan https://t.co/44ytV75SJS #MIvDD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2017

19:39 IST: Meanwhile, in Pune, MS Dhoni has shown his chasing skills again and led Pune to a thrilling six-wicket win over defending champions Hyderabad. Click here to get all the highlights of the match.

19:37 IST: And finally, Kagiso Rabada will make his long-awaited IPL 2017 debut.

19:35 IST: Zaheer Khan wins the toss and Delhi will bat first against Mumbai at the Wankhede.

19:30 IST: Toss time!!

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the day's second match between Mumbai and Delhi.

Mumbai were in top form in Indore, with Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler and Nitin Rana absolutely decimating the clueless KXIP bowling as the side cleared the 198-run challenge with almost five overs left!

All three were in incredible form, but it was Rana who has really captured the imagination of people. The Delhi batsman is now wearing the Orange Cap, ahead of David Warner and Hashim Amla, who would be excused for thinking that his century would be enough to beat MI.

What is really daunting is that Hardik and Krunal Pandya were not even needed to break a sweat. On the other hand, the DD bowlers were really put to task by Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan. Thereafter, the batting was a little disorganized as DD has yet to find a batting formula.