IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs SRH: Warner Falls After Fifty, SRH On Course For Big Score

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just 3 wins from 7 matches and are placed in fifth spot, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate. The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between KXIP vs SRH straight from Mohali, India.

20:54 IST: Six! Short from Axar and Williamson rocks back and smashes it over mid-wicket for a maximum.

20:51 IST: After 12 overs Hyderabad are 120 for 1.

20:49 IST: Kane Williamson is the new man in, replacing Warner.

20:44 IST: Wicket! Warner departs. Looking for the big hit but misses the ball completely. Clean Bowled! Maxwell strikes and Punjab get their first breakthrough.

20:43 IST: Dhawan pushes it for a single and brings up his 27th half-century.

20:42 IST: A missed opportunity. Warner hits it straight to point and sets off for a single. The fielder at point couldn't pick up the ball cleanly. With that single Warner reaches his 35th boundary.

20:41 IST: Four! Short from Anureet and Warner helps himself to a boundary.

20:40 IST: Four! Anureet comes back on and Dhawan brings out the good old Chinese cut into play. Gets a boundary.

20:38 IST: Runs coming thick and fast for the visitors. After 8 overs Hyderabad are 83 for 0.

20:36 IST: Maxwell comes on and Warner greets him by hitting him for a maximum.

20:34 IST: Six! Warner finishes the over in style. That has cleared the fence easily. Not a great start for Cariappa.

20:33 IST: Four! Cariappa drags it down the leg-side and Dhawan paddle sweeps it for a boundary.

20:32 IST: Cariappa to bowl his first over.

20:28 IST: Hyderabad 60 for 0 in 6 overs. Time for a strategic time-out.

20:27 IST: Full toss from Ishant and Dhawan fails to make full use of it. A rare dot ball in this format.

20:23 IST: Six! Two back to back sixes for David Warner. Axar Patel turning out to be expensive in his first over. Already a four and a couple of sixes from this over.

20:21 IST: Four! Axar Patel comes on and the second ball goes for a boundary. Warner is looking dangerous here.

20:19 IST: 11 coming of that Mohit over. Hyderabad 33 for 0 after 4 overs.

20:18 IST: Four! Dhawan gets into the act. Smashes it over mid-wicket.

20:16 IST: Four! Warner goes downtown and gets a boundary. Too full from Mohit Sharma that time.

20:15 IST: Mohit Sharma comes on to the attack.

20:10 IST: Six! Again on the pads and Dhawan quick to pounce on it. Ishant needs to get his line right here.

20:08 IST: Four! Anureet strays down the leg-side and Dhawan helps himself to a boundary.

20:07 IST: So Dhawan gets off the mark with a boundary. First of the match.

20:05 IST: End of the first over. Hyderabad 3 for 0.

19:58 IST: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan come onto the field. Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings.

19:46 IST: Here is a look at both the teams.

19:42 IST: Punjab win the toss and choose to field. There are 4 changes in their squad while there are two changes in the Sunrisers squad.

19:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Mohali!

Hyderabad have clashed with Punjab at their home ground on one occasion this season in which they secured a five-run win while defending a modest total of 159 runs.

KXIP will take solace in the fact that opener Hashim Amla is in good form and can take the attack to the opposition camp. KXIP scored a near 200 total (198) against the Mumbai Indians with Amla scoring a terrific hundred and skipper Glenn Maxwell also hitting some lusty blows. On the other side, openers David Warner (235 from 7 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (282 from 7 games) have been scoring the bulk of runs for SRH and would look to maintain their form.

