IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs GL: Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh Take Punjab Forward vs Gujarat

On a roll with back-to-back wins, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will look to go all guns blazing against down and out Gujarat Lions here on Sunday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. After registering a comprehensive ten-wicket win on their home turf here a week back against Delhi Daredevils, KXIP pulled off another win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru last night. Punjab had bundled out Daredevils for 67 the other night, while they defended a modest 138-7 by dismissing RCB for 119 to register a 19-run win last night. It was all-rounder Axar Patel who first smashed a 17-ball 38 and then followed it up with 3/11, to dash the hopes of Virat Kohli led side. In the eight-team competition, Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and ten points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the match between KXIP and GL straight from Mohali

20:36 IST: Four! Full toss from Ankit Soni and Shaun Marsh puts it away for a boundary.

20:32 IST: Four! Short from Ravindra Jadeja and Shaun Marsh makes no mistake pulling it for a boundary.

20:29 IST: At the end of the powerplay, Punjab stand at 44 for one.

20:28 IST: Creamed! On the pads from Faulkner, Amla rolls the wrist and guides the ball away for an exquisite boundary.

20:26 IST: Six! Length from James Faulkner, Amla blasts it for a maximum.

20:24 IST: Four! Inside out, Amla caresses the ball away for a boundary.

20:22 IST: Dropped!! Ravindra Jadeja puts down Amla at backward point.

20:14 IST: After three overs, Punjab stand at 13 for one.

20:13 IST: Four! Hashim Amla this time goes through the covers.

​20:12 IST: Four! Straying onto the pads, Hashim Amla flicks it away for a boundary.

20:09 IST: Dhawal Kulkarni bowls brilliant first over, gives away only a single.

20:05 IST: Punjab stand at two for one, after the first over.

20:03 IST: Out! Sangwan gets a good bounce, Martin Guptill pulls, miscues, Basil Thampi takes a comfortable catch in the deep.

20:00 IST: Onto the pads, Guptill nudges the ball towards fine leg, gets off the mark -- first runs for Punjab.

19:59 IST: Pradeep Sangwan leading the bowling attack for Gujarat.

19:58 IST: Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill are opening the batting for Punjab.

19:52 IST: Playing XI for both the teams:

19:40 IST: Team changes -- For Gujarat, Brendon McCullum gets replaced by Dhawal Kulkarni comes in. For Punjab, Gurukeerat Mann comes in for Manan Vohra.

19:36 IST: Gujarat captain Suresh Raina wins toss, opts to bowl vs Punjab.

19:35 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Punjab and Gujarat.

Gujarat Lions, on the other hand, are out of contention and they are struggling at the second last position. Having finished an impressive third in their inaugural season last year, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Lions in 2017. The Lions are coming into the match following consecutive losses, which also includes the heartbreaking defeat against Mumbai Indians in a thrilling Super Over finish at Rajkot. Despite posting 208-7, the Lions were blown away by Rishabh Pant's sensational 43-ball 97-run innings and Sanju Samson's 61 in their last match against Delhi and they would still be reeling from the seven-wicket loss. Lions have also suffered a body blow losing their opener Brendon McCullum, who will miss the remaining matches after suffering a hamstring strain.



