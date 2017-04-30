 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP Vs DD: Punjab Would Back Themselves To Beat Delhi

Updated: 30 April 2017 13:29 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP Vs DD: Kings XI Punjab would be hoping to forget reverses and overcome Delhi Daredevils.

IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP Vs DD: Punjab Would Back Themselves To Beat Delhi
IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP Vs DD: Punjab will take on Delhi at their home ground. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would dearly want to forget their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first 'real' home match at Mohali on Friday and get back winning something when they meet Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the same venue on Sunday. DD, on the other hand, have rather ingloriously slipped towards the poor end of the table. Glenn Maxwell and his boys would be relatively comfortable about meeting DD, while Zaheer Khan would be very keen to unleash his rather formidable fast bowlers and win something. DD are presently last on the table and it can't get any worse for them. Their problem is the vast disparity between his fast bowling and very moderate batting. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of KXIP Vs DD in Mohali, here

KXIP found some hope in Shaun Marsh against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and it seems it would be a good idea if they could deploy both Marsh and Hashim Amla.

However, it is their bowling that has let them down repeatedly. The medium-pacers are struggling, the spinners are mediocre and the fast bowlers non-existent.

Both the teams are in trouble, but DD are really in a hole. Zaheer Khan would be hoping that his fast bowlers, who are formidable in the shape of Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Corey Anderson. But the batting is struggling and there is where DD are at rock bottom. Either way, both teams would be hoping that they can reverse the process. Time is running out fast and DD need to react in a flash. As do KXIP.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Hashim Mahomed Amla Zaheer Khan Glenn James Maxwell Sanju Samson Patrick James Cummins Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KXIP vs DD Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KXIP vs DD Clash
IPL 2017: Support From Home Is What's Driving Rashid Khan
IPL 2017: Support From Home Is What's Driving Rashid Khan
IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP Vs DD: Punjab Would Back Themselves To Beat Delhi
IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP Vs DD: Punjab Would Back Themselves To Beat Delhi
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.