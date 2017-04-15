IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Bhuvneshwar Helps Hyderabad restrict Kolkata To 172/6

IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Gambhir-led KKR would look to get past SRH.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be extremely happy with how they fared in their first match at home, when they carved out a fine eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Gautam Gambhir and his 'secret weapon' in Sunil Narine being sent in as opener worked wonders for the Kolkata team as their rivals were left scratching their heads. KKR have a 2-1 win-loss ratio and they would certainly be keen to post their second consecutive win at the Eden Gardens, when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Gambhir would also be absolutely delighted with Umesh Yadav coming good in the bowling department. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live cricket action of the match between KKR and SRH straight from Eden Gardens.

​17:42 IST: Stay tuned for the second innings.

17:41 IST: And KKR complete their innings. Hyderabad restrict the hosts to 172 for 6. Brilliant death over bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

17:39 IST: Out! Class bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he gets the yorker right. Sends Grandhomme for a duck.

17:38 IST: Six! Pathan smacks the length ball over the bowlers head.

17:37 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in to bowl the penultimate over!

17:36 IST: Colin de Grandhomme the new man in for the last over.

17:35 IST: Out! Nehra sends Yadav back to pavilion. Courtesy: Left handed catch from Naman Ojha behind the wicket.

17:32 IST: Nehra comes in to bowl the 19th over.

17:31 IST: Brilliant 18th over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4 runs and a wicket.

17:30 IST: Suryakumar Yadav joins Pathan in the middle.

17:28 IST: Out! Length ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pandey miscues the ball as Warner completes a safe catch.

17:25 IST: Three overs left, Kolkata achieve 150-run milestone.

17:22 IST: Four! Using the pace of the ball, Pandey guides the ball towards backward point.

17:21 IST: Six! Cutting dispatched by Pandeyover mid off for a huge maximum.

17:18 IST: After 16 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders stand at 136 for 3.

17:17 IST: Four! Slog sweep from Pathan over deep mid wicket.

17:15 IST: Six! What a beauty by Pandey. Reading the ball early, Pandey dances down the wicket and smokes the ball over log on.

17:12 IST: Four! Short and wide form Cutting, Pandey cuts and the ball goes past the wicket-keeper.

17:11 IST: Yusuf Pathan replaces Uthappa out in the middle.

17:10 IST: Out! Short from Cutting, Uthappa top edges ball to Rashid Khan.

17:07 IST: Four! Uthappa swings hards, outside edge past behind the wicket-keeper.

17:06 IST: Final over for Rashid Khan.

17:04 IST: Uthappa races away, 61 off 33.

17:03 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Uthappa!

17:00 IST: SRH miss out on breakthrough as third umpire turns down caught behind appeal of Uthappa.

16:56 IST: 50-run partnership comes up for Uthappa-Pandey.

16:55 IST: Uthappa scores his 18th IPL fifty.

16:54 IST: Four! Uthappa dispatches Rashid Khan for a boundary over deep mid wicket as Dhawan misses a catch.

16:49 IST: Six! Uthappa shifts towards off-stump and guides the ball towards long leg for a maximum.

16:48 IST: Six! Not to miss again, short from Vipul and Pandey blasts the ball over deep mid wicket.

16:47 IST: Safe! Naman Ojha misses an easy stumping, Pandey gets a life.

16:46 IST: Vipul Sharma comes into the attack.

16:44 IST: With half of the innings almost over, KKR need to pull their socks up to get a competitive total on the board.

16:43 IST: After nine over KKR stand at 67 for 2.

16:40 IST: Six! Short ball from Henriques and Uthappa pulls it over deep mid wicket.

16:38 IST: Moises Henriques comes into the attack.

16:37 IST: Only six runs from the Rashid Khan over.

16:36 IST: After KKR lost two quick wickets, Pandey and Uthappa are steadying the ship for the hosts.

16:35 IST: Bowling a decent over, Cutting gives away only seven runs.

16:29 IST: Manish Pandey is the new man in for the Knights.

16:28 IST: Out! Looking to cut Rashid, Gambhir misses the ball but the ball doesn't miss the stumps. KKR now 40/2.

16:27 IST: Six! Uthappa welcomes the Afghan kid with a big maximum down the ground.

16:26 IST: Rashid Khan comes into the attack.

16:23 IST: Four!! Short and wide from Cutting and Gambhir threads it through the covers.

16:21 IST: Four!! Cutting stray onto the pads of Uthappa and the right-hander just helps himself to a boundary.

16:16 IST: Four!! Full and wide from Nehra and Gambhir throws the kitchen sink at it. KKR are 20/1 in 4 overs.

16:13 IST: Big let-off for Uthappa and KKR.

16:12 IST: Big shout for caught behind and it looks like Uthappa got a healthy edge but the umpire nods his head, much to the astonishment of Hyderabad players.

16:10 IST: Out! Bhuvneshwar Kunar gets the yorker right and the stumps are all over the place. Narine departs cheaply for 6.

16:08 IST: Six runs from the second over for Kolkata.

16:07 IST: Four! Narine slams Nehra straight down the ground.

16:06 IST: Ashish Nehra comes in to ball.

16:04 IST: After the first over, Kolkata stand at 3 runs with no loss of wicket.

16:03 IST: Short delivery outside off-stump, Narine cuts hard and finds Rashid Khan.

16:02 IST: With Narine on-strike, it seems KKR have found a new opener.

16:01 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the bowling attack for SRH.

16:00 IST: Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine opens the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders.

15:57 IST: Jacques Kallis rings the bell and declares the match open. Let's go!

15:47 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders warming up before their second home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

15:42 IST: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad warming up before the game.

15:38 IST: Big setback for Hyderabad as Mustafizur Rahman has been dropped from the squad. Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Piyush Chawla.

​15:37 IST: Here are the playing eleven for both the teams.

15:36 IST: Will be interesting to see who comes out to bat alongside skipper Gambhir.

15:30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

15:30 IST: Its Toss time!

15:27 IST: Hello and welcome to the IPL match number 14 straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

SRH, on the other hand, would be thinking of ways to get back to winning ways. After beginning with two consecutive victories, Hyderabad suddenly find themselves in the losers' seat after going down to Mumbai Indians. However, skipper David Warner should not be unduly worried, since his side is only one win away from getting back on the rails. He would, however, be looking for more contributions from Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting in the middle of the innings. He, however, would be over the moon with the manner in which his young Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has come to the party.