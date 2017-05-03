IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RPS: Pune Strike Early vs Kolkata, Narine Departs

IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RPS: Pune win toss, opt to bowl vs Kolkata.

IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RPS: Pune win toss, opt to bowl vs Kolkata. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be keen to seal off their Play-off spot as they take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Wednesday at their home ground of Eden Gardens in what could be a crucial tie for the latter. The Kolkata outfit faced a reverse after a long while when they were handed a big loss by Sunrisers Hyderabad, while RPS would be happy with their current running, especially the win over Gujarat Lions, which looked a remote possibility at one stage. RPS had to thank Ben Stokes for his sensational century against GL, which scripted a win that looked remote at one stage after the Pune side lost three quick wickets and kept falling behind the asking rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant.

20:06 IST: Four! Straying on the pads, Gambhir guides Ben Stokes on the leg side for the first boundary.

20:04 IST: Out!! Brilliant first over from Unadkat. A wicket maiden for Pune as Sunil Narine departs for a duck. Kolkata zero for one after the first over.

20:00 IST: First ball! Swing for Unadkat and Narine leaves the ball diligently.

19:59 IST: Jaydev Unadkat leading the bowling attack for Pune.

19:58 IST: Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine opening the batting for Kolkata.

19:57 IST: Stephen Fleming rings the bell and declares the 41st match open.

19:42 IST: Supergiant warming up before their away game against Knight Riders.

19:41 IST: Knights warming up before their game against the Supergiants.

#IPL Match 41: The two-time champions are out in the middle warming up for KKRvRPS pic.twitter.com/iJc5B7xy7U — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2017

19:40 IST: Team changes -- Suryakumar Yadav comes in for Robin Uthappa.

19:39 IST: Playing XI for Rising Pune Supergiant.

RPS XI: R Tripathi, A Rahane, S Smith (C), B Stokes, M Tiwary, M Dhoni (W), D Christian, W Sundar, S Thakur, J Unadkat, I Tahir #KKRvRPS — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 3, 2017

19:38 IST: Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR XI: S Narine, G Gambhir (C), M Pandey, Y Pathan, S Yadav, S Jackson (W), C de Grandhomme, C Woakes, N Coulter-Nile, U Yadav, K Yadav — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 3, 2017

19:31 IST: Pune captain Steve Smith wins toss, elects to bowl against Kolkata.

Match 41: Rising Pune Supergiant win toss and elect to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders #KKRvRPS pic.twitter.com/T95H7wry8w — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 3, 2017

19:28 IST: It's toss time!

19:26 IST: Trivia -- Manish Pandey will be playing his 100th IPL game.

19:20 IST: Knight Riders Umesh Yadav and Trent Boult warming up before their home match.

19:04 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants at Eden Gardens.

KKR on their part were at the receiving end of a century when David Warner absolutely destroyed their bowling in a match-winning knock.

KKR would be keen to get the points that would ensure their moving ahead, so this will be a match they would like to win. But RPS surely would have something to say about that.