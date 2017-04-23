IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RCB: Bangalore Elect To Bowl vs Kolkata

IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RCB: Bangalore would look to continue their winning momentum

The contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is something to look out for not just in terms of who wins or not. It is also a match where we see two of Indian cricket's firebrands - rival skippers Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli - in a contest once again. There is fair amount of history between the two, who have previously nearly come to blows during the Indian Premier League (IPL). So this one could be the one to watch out for. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the match between KKR and RCB straight from Kolkata.

20:25 IST: A fun stat: Gambhir has scored the most runs against RCB in IPL - 616 runs. KKR fans will be hoping that the trend continues.

20:21 IST: Here are the team changes from the previous match: AB de Villiers, Tymal Mills and Samuel Badree are back. Travis Head, Adam Milne and Shane Watson are out. KKR have brought in Colin de Grandhomme for Shakib Al Hasan.

20:15 IST: Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

20:13 IST: And finally, its toss time!!

20:08 IST: Great News!! The toss will take place at 8:15 and the match will start at 8:30pm. So that means we will have a full match.

19:57 IST: They're starting to take off the covers and that development is greeted by a huge roar at Eden Gardens.

19:49 IST: However, we are still some time away from the toss. There will be an inspection at 8:00pm.

#KKRvRCB Update: Still some time away from toss as the covers are on the field. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 23, 2017

19:47 IST: Good news coming is that the rain has stopped.

#KKRvRCB Update: Loud cheer from the fans at Eden Gardens as the rain has stopped.#DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 23, 2017

19:35 IST: We are minutes away from the toss but it seems to be raining at Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for more updates.

19:27 IST: Hello! Welcome to the live blog of the Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match!

Gambhir can't possibly be in a very happy frame of mind after losing to bottom-ranked Gujarat Lions, while Kohli and his side should be feeling much better after the massive win over the same side. Some of the relief would be in the form of Chris Gayle finally coming good, but with just two wins out of six matches, it is still quite a way to go between now and real-time attempts at the top-four slots for the knockout games. KKR decidedly have a better bowling attack, but given the flat pitches that have been on display, assuming that just bowling will win games is a fallacy, as KKR discovered against Gujarat.