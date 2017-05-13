 
IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR Vs MI: Kolkata Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Mumbai

Updated: 13 May 2017 20:12 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR Vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders are hoping for a top-two finish, while and Mumbai Indians can still be dethroned from there.

If Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves with just one attempt to make it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Play-offs, it would be something they can't blame anyone else for. Beginning in whirlwind fashion, KKR suddenly find themselves having to beat a formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), who are at the moment at the top of the table, to keep alive their hopes for a slot that will give them two chances to make it to the final. KKR has had a rather poor last few matches, having lost three of their last four matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata here: 

20:12 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, elects to bowl against Mumbai Indians.

20:05 IST: The toss is scheduled to take place at 20:10 IST and the play is expected to start at 8:30.

19:52 IST: Good news for the fans, covers are coming off!

19:37 IST: Toss delayed due to rain at Eden Garden.

​19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

MI too have lost two consecutive games and suddenly find themselves in a place a top-two finish is still not guaranteed. Kolkata need to win to take their tally to 18, same as their opponents and remain in contention for a second-place finish, as it will give them the privilege of getting two shots at making the final. At the same time, both sides will keep an eye on Rising Pune Supergiant, who have two matches to go and could well end up with 20 points.

To make matter worse, KKR have lost four matches in a row against Mumbai in a lopsided 5-14 overall record. Their winning percentage of 26.31 against Mumbai is also the least among teams with a minimum of five matches. Kolkata, however, have the best net run-rate (+0.729) among the still-to-be-qualified teams. 

