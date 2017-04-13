IPL Opening Ceremony Live, Kolkata: Shraddha Kapoor Dazzels Kolkata Fans

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will witness its first action in the IPL 2017 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on a buoyant Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. While KXIP have things going their way, KKR have swayed between the sublime and the ridiculous when they managed to beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets and then contrived to somehow lose to Mumbai Indians off the penultimate ball of their contest. But KKR have one of the most balanced sides in the tournament and if they can shake off that shock loss, they would be quite a team to face. (Live Scorecard)

18:56 IST: Father Shakti Kapoor cheers for her Shraddha Kapoor who is performing on her hit song Humma Humma

18:55 IST: She is currently dancing to her famous songs from Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villian

18:54 IST: Shraddha Kapoor takes centre stage and sets the temperature soaring.

18:49 IST: Gautam Gambhir hands over a token of appreciation to the visiting captain Glenn Maxwell as a part of the opening ceremony.

18:48 IST: Gaurav Kapur welcomes KXIP captain Glenn Maxwell. He arrives in a golf buggey as the KXIP thene song plays on.

18:47 IST: Gaurav Kapur welcomes KKR captain Gautam Gambhir. He arrives in a golf buggey as the KKR theme song plays on.

18:36 IST: Bollywood playback singer and actress Monali Thakur has taken the centre stage. She is singing songs namely as 'Tune Mara Entriyaan,' 'Badri Ki Dulhaniyaan.'

18:35 IST: Folk artists are currently performing on the field.

18:33 IST: The band is performing different Bollywood songs as well as Rabindra Sangeet.

18:30 IST: The opening ceremony begins with songs sung by the band 'Shillong Chamber Choir'

18:07 IST: Bollywood superstar Shraddha Kapoor set to dazzle before the key match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP, with two wins out of two, would be quite high on momentum and morale, so the KKR think-tank headed by skipper Gautam Gambhir would be well served to find ways to get past them.

With dice loaded in favour of the batsmen, it's the bowlers who largely decide who wins or loses.

The batting on both sides can be formidable. KXIP have seen Hashim Amla, skipper Glenn Maxwell, Manan Vohra and David Miller coming good, while Gambhir has led the KKR assault, with help from the now-sidelined Chris Lynn and Manish Pandey.