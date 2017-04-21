IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs GL: Gautam Gambhir Departs As Kolkata Look To Post Big Total vs Gujarat

IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs Gujarat Lions: Gujarat will look to beat Kolkata on their home turf.

While this encounter - between second placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the bottom-scrapers Gujarat Lions (GL) in the Indian Premier League 2017 - was inevitable, it is also something that generates some interest in terms of the sheer difference in form and fortune. KKR have won four of the five matches they have played so far, while GL's stats are diametrically opposite. Given this gap, it may be a steep hill for Gujarat to climb. The memories of a 10-wicket drubbing will be fresh in GL's mind when they meet for the second time this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live cricket action and updates of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions in Kolkata.

21:02 IST: Four! Uthappa brings up his half century, Kolkata 141 for two.

21:01 IST: Four! Jadeja trying the angle the ball in, Uthappa cuts it for a boundary.

20:57 IST: Four! Pandey guides the ball towards the fine leg boundary using the pace of the ball.

20:48 IST: Out! Faulkner gets Kolkata skipper Gambir (33), pulls and top edges to Raina for a skier.

20:46 IST: Four! Late edge from Uthappa again, gets the ball past the wicket-keeper.

20:44 IST: Four! Late cut from Uthappa off Kulkarni, dissecting the fielders for a boundary.

20:42 IST: Six! Robin Uthappa pulls Kulkarni for a brilliant maximum.

20:41 IST: Half of the first innings done, Kolkata 96 for one. Good solid start from the Knights.

20:39 IST: Over throw boundary for Kolkata Knight Riders.

​20:35 IST: After 9 overs, Kolkata stand 88 for one. Current run rate: 9.78

20:34 IST: Six!! Gambhir's first maximum of the innings, beautifully struck over the rope.

20:32 IST: Uthappa and Gambhir currently taking singles, settling a solid base for a big total.

20:25 IST: Four! Uthappa pulls Raina handsomely for a boundary on the leg side.

20:23 IST: Aaron Finch dropped a difficult chance on the long on boundary. Robin gets a chance.

20:22 IST: Four! Full and wide from Kulkarni, Gambhir guides it for a boundary.

20:20 IST: On the pads to Robin Uthappa, and he dispatches it on the leg side.

20:19 IST: Dhawal Kulkarni has been introduced into the bowling attack, playing his 100th T20 match.

20:18 IST: Good over for Gujarat Lions. Suresh Raina concedes three runs and takes a wicket.

20:15 IST: Out! Suresh Raina sends Narine packing, gives his team a mini comeback in the game.

20:13 IST: Six! Unbelievable batting from Sunil Narine. Kolkata 44 for no loss at the end of 3 overs.

20:12 IST: Four! Juicy full-toss from Basil and Narine says thank you.

20:11 IST: Four! Narine gets his eight boundary of the innings, targeting Basil Thampi now.

20:07 IST: Four!! Back-to-back boundaries for Narine as he gives Kolkata a solid start.

20:05 IST: Four! Boundary is coming easy for Narine. Edges the ball for boundary.

20:05 IST: Four!! Sunil Narine dealing in boundaries right now. Carves James Faulkner through the off-side.

20:04 IST: Four! This time Narine targets mid-off. Kolkata 12 for zero after the first over.

20:03 IST: Four! Second boundary of the over, Narine walks down and hits the ball on the up.

20:01 IST: Four! Narine starts firing second ball, flicks Praveen for one bounce boundary.

20:00 IST: Praveen Kumar starts the proceeding for Gujarat Lions.

19:59 IST: For Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Narine is back as an opener for Kolkata along with Gautam Gambhir.

19:58 IST: Players make their way out to the field at Eden Gardens.

19:57 IST: Michael Clarke rings the bell and declares the match open.

19:56 IST: KKR fact check!

19:45 IST: Knights warming up before their game against Lions.

19:43 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

19:40 IST: Changes for Kolkata Knight Riders: Shakib Al Hasan replaces Colin de Grandhomme.

19:39 IST: Changes in squad for Gujarat Lions: James Faulker comes in for Andrew Tye, Praveen Kumar returns in place of Shivil Kaushik.

19:31 IST: Gujarat Lions have won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Skipper #SureshRaina has won the toss and the Lions will be bowling first. #GameMaariChhe #KKRvGL pic.twitter.com/IW0CM9XgK6 — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 21, 2017

19:25 IST: Toss is just minutes away. Stay glued!

19:08 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders fact check - Umesh Yadav

19:03 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders fact check - Robin Uthappa

19:01 IST: Gujarat Lions warming up before the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions straight from Eden Gardens.

It is not like the teams are that different. KKR actually may have the lesser talent in their batting. Gautam Gambhir leads the pack, with Manish Pandey being the other major contributor. As for the rest, they have fits and starts from the likes of Yusuf Pathan and 'surprise weapon' Sunil Narine.

It is, however, their bowlers, who have contributed, with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and the spin duo of Narine and Kuldeep Yadav delivering consistently.