IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DD: Narine Strikes For Kolkata, Samson Going Strong for Delhi

IPL Live Cricket Score: KKR vs DD - Kolkata go in as favorites vs Delhi at Eden Gardens. © BCCI

Gautam Gambhir would be looking forward to defeating his home team when he leads Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out against Delhi Daredevils (DD) for the second time in IPL 10. The Kolkata outfit had won the previous match by four wickets and would be firm favorites to win again at their home turf of Eden Gardens. KKR have been in sensational form, with a massive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore being followed up with an equally impressive victory over Rising Pune Supergiant. KKR have 12 points from eight matches at a commanding net run rate of +1.153 while Mumbai Indians, the other form team, have +0.514. Time is running out fast for DD, who are languishing at seventh in the eight-team standings with four points from six matches. (SCORECARD)

16:59 IST: Expensive over by de Grandhomme as he concedes 15 runs. Delhi are 108/1 at the end of 13 overs as another time out is called for

16:58 IST: SIX! Iyer slams it to deep mid wicket

16:57 IST: That single brings up a 50-run partnership for Delhi

16:56 IST: Four!! A beautiful boundary by Iyer down the leg side

16:53 IST: What a SIX!! Samson brings up his 6th IPL half century with the maximum off Kuldeep Yadav

16:50 IST: BTW, Sheldon Jackson is behind the stumps. The change came during the first time out.

16:49 IST: Umesh Yadav to Shreyas Iyer... bowls a wide

16:47 IST: Delhi are 78/1 at the end of 10 overs...

16:45 IST: Narine back into the attack.. will he take another wicket?

16:40 IST: Woakes is back into the attack and gives away only 5 runs... Samson inching closer to a half century as he's on 42 at the end of the ninth over.

16:37 IST: Again an economical over from Kuldeep Yadav giving away only 6 runs. Delhi are 66/1 at the end of 8 overs

16:31 IST: Very good fielding by Woakes as he saves a boundary... Samson manages two instead

16:27 IST: Good bowling by Kuldeep Yadav. Gives away only 5 runs as Delhi are 53/1 at the end of 6 overs

16:22 IST: OUT! Narine makes up for those wides as he LBW's Nair. The seemingly dangerous partnership is broken as Nair departs for 15.

16:21 IST: Wide... Narine gives 5 wides

16:20 IST: Narine replaces Coulter-Nile, and gives away no run in the first two deliveries

16:16 IST: FOUR again!! Samson is on fire!

16:15 IST: Four!! Woakes comes in for Kolkata but Samson sweeps for a boundary!

16:14 IST: Delhi are 31/0 at the end of 3 overs

16:13 IST: FOUR! Samson joins the party! Coulter-Nile is having an expensive over it seems!

16:11 IST: Back-to-back boundaries by Nair, what great timing!

16:09 IST: Six!! What a beautiful shot by Samson to backward square leg

16:06 IST: Four!! Now its Samson's turn as he hits Umesh Yadav for a boundary

16:05 IST: Great start by Coulter-Nile in the first over but on the last ball, Nair manages to hit a boundary! It's the first Four of the match!

16:00 IST: For Delhi, it's Sanju Samson and Karun Nair at the crease, Coulter-Nile has the ball

15:59 IST: KKR walk out, the Delhi batsmen follow.

15:46 IST: This is what younger brother Irfan had to say about Yusuf Pathan.

Playing 100 IPL matches 4 d same team is quite an achievement and you have done that with @KKRiders

Mubaraka Lala @IamYusufPathan #champion — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2017

15:44 IST: As we wait for the match to start, check out Kolkata warming up.

15:37 IST: For Kolkata, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Jackson replace Darren Bravo and Piyush Chawla. Ankit Bawne comes in for Aditya Tare in the Delhi squad.

15:34 IST: Gambhir wins the toss and opts for bowl first against Delhi.

15:24 IST: Kolkata will start as favorites against Delhi. Gambhir's side has been in fine form so far in the tournament.

15:20 IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 32 of the Indian Premier League.