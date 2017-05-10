IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs DD: Aaron Finch Powers Gujarat To 195/5 vs Delhi

IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs DD: Delhi face an uphill task when they come out to bat.

Gujarat Lions (GL) posted a competitive total of 195 for five in 20 overs against Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. Delhi bowlers dominated the first seven overs where they picked up three early wickets, however failed to capitalise on the momentum as Dinesh Karthik and Aaron Finch took Lions ahead in the game. Smart cricket from both batsmen built 50-run partnership and gave a solid platform to the home team. Aaron Finch during his innings scored his 13th IPL fifty, whereas on the other hand Dinesh Karthik scored 40. Delhi bowlers however in the last five overs came back in the game with wickets of Finch and Karthik. For Delhi, Mohammad Shami for one for 36 in his four overs. Delhi openers face an uphill task when they come out to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

22:00 IST: FOUR! Samson gets off the mark with a four through the covers.

21:46 IST: Gujarat Lions finish 195 for five in 20 overs.

21:45 IST: Four! Inside edge from Faulkner adds four more runs to the team's totals.

21:40 IST: Rishabh Pant goes off the field due to an injury. Failing to complete a throw from Shreyas Iyer, Pant hurt his finger.

21:34 IST: Bowled! Beautiful yorker from Shami, Finch trying to carve, misses and the ball crashes into the stumps.

21:34 IST: Four! Full toss from Shami, Jadeja puts the ball away with authority.

21:31 IST: Four! Finch this time goes on the leg side.

21:29 IST: Four! Wide from Cummins and Finch lofts the ball over extra cover for a boundary.

21:27 IST: Four again! Carlos proved to be costly in his four overs.

21:27 IST: Four! Jadeja gets off the mark with a four off Brathwaite.

21:25 IST: Six! Finch brings up his 13th IPL half-century with a maximum straight down the ground.

21:23 IST: Out! Full length from Carlos and Dinesh Karthik sends the ball straight to Corey Anderson at long on.

21:20 IST: Gujarat Lions after 16 overs stand at 148 for three.

21:19 IST: Six! Knuckle ball from Zaheer, Finch dispatches the ball for a maximum on the leg side.

21:12 IST: Four! Brathwaite trying to angle the ball in, Finch guides the ball away for a boundary on the leg side.

21:11 IST: Six! Good length ball from Shami and Karthik slams the ball over the bowler's head for a beautiful shot.

21:07 IST: After 13 overs, Delhi stand at 115 for three.

21:04 IST: Four! Anderosn goes leg side and Karthik using the pace guides the ball away for a boundary.

21:03 IST: Four! Finch welcomes Anderson with a boundary on the leg side. Finch and Karthik bring up their 50-run partnership.

21:02 IST: Good over from Pat Cummins, concedes only four runs.

20:59 IST: Gujarat bring up their 100 in 11.2 overs.

20:56 IST: Four! Short from Anderson, Karthik slaps the ball through extra cover for a boundary.

20:54 IST: 10 overs done, Gujarat Lions stand at 91 for three.

20:53 IST: Aaron Finch and Dinesh Karthik are keeping the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles.

20:47 IST: Six!! Finch slams Mishra for back-to-back sixes!

20:46 IST: Six! Mishra tosses the ball up to Finch and he smokes the ball on the leg side for a huge maximum.

20:43 IST: After eight overs, Gujarat stand at 70 for three.

20:42 IST: Four! Onto the pads from Carlos and Karthik tucks the ball away for a boundary.

20:39 IST: Out!! Googly from Mishra, Kishan sweeps, top edges the ball to Zaheer Khan.

20:35 IST: Four! Amit Mishra bowls on the leg side and Kishan sweeps the ball fine for a boundary.

20:34 IST: After six overs, Gujarat stand at 50 for two.

20:31 IST: Bowled! Pat Cummins bowls full, Raina makes room, misses, ball crashes into the stumps.

20:30 IST: Four! Short from Pat Cummins, Raina guides the ball away on the off-side for a boundary.

20:25 IST: Four! Too wide from Zaheer, Kishan looking to heave, ball takes an inside edge an rolls to fine leg for a boundary.

20:22 IST: Four! Ishan Kishan punishing Shami now.

20:20 IST: Six! Down the leg side from Shami, Kishan dispatches him for a maximum.

20:17 IST: Out! Short ball from Shami, Smith pulls straight to Amit Mishra. Ishan Kishan runs towards the strikers end, and Smith falls short of crease at the non-strikers end and Shami takes the bails. Gujarat 21 for one.

20:12 IST: Four! Full from Zaheer and Kishan puts is away on the leg side for a boundary.

20:11 IST: Gujarat after the second over stand at 15 for no loss.

20:08 IST: Four! Just around off from Shami and Kishan makes no mistakes and scores his first boundary.

20:04 IST: Decent start from Gujarat, after the first over, Lions start at seven for no loss.

20:02 IST: Four! Zaheer Khan straying on the pads, Smith tucks the ball away for the first boundary.

19:59 IST: Zaheer Khan is leading the bowling attack for the Daredevils.

19:58 IST: Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan are opening the batting for Gujarat Lions.

19:38 IST: Playing XI for Delhi:

DD XI: S Samson, K Nair, S Iyer, R Pant (W), C Anderson, M Samuels, C Brathwaite, P Cummins, A Mishra, M Shami, Z Khan (C) #GLvDD — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 10, 2017

19:37 IST: Playing XI for Gujarat:

GL XI: D Smith, I Kishan, S Raina (C), D Karthik (W), A Finch, R Jadeja, J Faulkner, D Kulkarni, P Sangwan, B Thampi, A Soni #GLvDD — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 10, 2017

19:33 IST: Team changes -- For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada makes way for Carlos Brathwaite.

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan wins toss, elects to bowl against Gujarat.

Match 50: Delhi Daredevils win toss and elect to field vs Gujarat Lions #GLvDD https://t.co/EMAewc4gy0 pic.twitter.com/jRUOeao3Zb — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 10, 2017

19:25 IST: It's toss time!

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils straight from Kanpur.

With eight points from 11 games, Delhi had held on a faint hope of qualifying for the play-off but once Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians to move into 15 points, it was all over for Zaheer Khan's men.

Gujarat too have been hurt by their lack of depth in bowling and they are now at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses.