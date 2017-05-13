IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lose Half Their Side vs Hyderabad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 finds itself in such a situation where one team has qualified, with four others’ fates are to be decided, while three are already out of the running. Among the four hopefuls are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whose match with already-out Gujarat Lions (GL) could be a difficult one to deal with, since the rivals are playing without any pressure. SRH however can’t afford to lose, with three other sides still fighting it out for the top slots. SRH have 15 points from 13 matches, leaving them on the edge of a very testing abyss, where their fortunes could teeter and fall over, or they could be back on solid ground. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between GL vs SRH straight from Kanpur, India

17:22 IST: Four! Short delivery on the leg side, Faulkner puts it away for boundary.

17:18 IST: Second strategic time-out. After the 16th over, Gujarat stand at 134 for five.

​17:15 IST: Four! Pitched up delivery from Rashid, Jadeja slams the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.

17:14 IST: Gujarat losing momentum after three quick wickets. Good over from Kaul, concedes only three runs.

17:08 IST: Cleaned up! Rashid Khan clean bowls Aaron Finch with a googly. Gujarat 123 for five.

4 wickets for 3 runs, Rashid took 3 out of them. Would you call that a collapse?

The Tiger is back!#OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #GLvSRH pic.twitter.com/jIpSBn2FnU — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 13, 2017

17:05 IST: Out!! Low full toss from Rashid Khan, Dinesh Karthik fails to get enough bat on the ball and Deepak Hooda takes a good catch at deep mid wicket. Hyderabad back on to with regular wickets.

17:03 IST: Out! Siraj gets his second in form of Suresh Raina. Identical delivery, identical shot from Raina. Identical result. Two wickets in an over for Mohammad Siraj.

17:00 IST: Out! Slower length delivery from Siraj, Kishan swings, ball flies high up in the and Naman Ojha takes a comfortable catch. Gujarat stand at 120 for two in 12.4 overs.

16:53 IST: Four! Wide from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, KIshan slashes at the ball, Sikhar Dhawan lets the ball go through between his legs.

16:51 IST: LBW!! Rashid Khan gets the breakthrough. Traps Dwayne Smith in front of the wicket. Gujarat 111 for one.

16:48 IST: Single on the off-side, Dwayne Smith brings up his 17th IPL fifty.

The doc showed his class today. 54 off just 33 balls. #GameMaariChhe #GLvSRH pic.twitter.com/1IdvTCIHnO — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) May 13, 2017

16:47 IST: Ten overs gone, Gujarat stand at 105 for zero.

16:46 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery form Henriques, Smith swings his bat, ball takes an outside edge for a boundary.

​16:45 IST: A single and Gujarat Lions bring up their 100-run partnership in the 10th over.

16:44 IST: Four! Wide from Moises Henriques, Smith slaps the ball through covers for a boundary.

16:43 IST: Four! Brilliant stuff from Smith, follows the six with a boundary.

16:42 IST: Six! Short from Rashid, Dwayne Smith on one knee rocks back and pulls the ball for a flat six on the leg side.

16:40 IST: Six! Kishan welcomes Rashid Khan with a maximum. And also brings up his maiden IPL fifty.

16:36 IST: After the end of eight overs, Gujarat stand at 76 for no loss.

16:35 IST: Good over from Nabi yet again, concedes only three runs.

16:34 IST: Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith are building a solid platform for Gujarat Lions.

16:31 IST: Six! Short from Kaul, Kishan pulls it for a maximum.

16:26 IST: At the end of the powerplay, Gujarat stand at 61 for zero.

16:25 IST: Six and a four! Smith changing gears as Nabi is being taken to the cleaners.

16:21 IST: Four! Full length delivery from Kishan, Smith hits the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Bottom hand comes into play for the West Indian.

16:20 IST: Four! Two in two for Kishan, full delivery from Siraj, Kishan slams the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.

16:19 IST: Four! Wide from Siraj, Kishan dismisses the ball for a boundary.

16:18 IST: Brilliant first over by Mohammad Nabi, gives away only two runs.

16:13 IST: Four! Boundary to end the Siddharth Kaul over. Ishan Kishan is at his best.

16:12 IST: Six! Short from Siddharth Kaul, Kishan pulls and top edges the ball for his second maximum.

16:08 IST: Six! Short from Siraj on the leg side, Kishan pulls the ball over deep square leg boundary for the first maximum.

​16:05 IST: After the first over, Gujarat stand at 11 for no loss.

16:03 IST: Four! Length delivery from Bhuvi, Kishan defends, ball takes an edge to roll towards the third man boundary.

16:02 IST: Four! Dwayne Smith cuts Kumar handsomely for the first boundary.

16:00 IST: First ball, back of a length delivery from Bhuvaneshwar, Dwayne Smith negotiates the ball.

15:59 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the bowling attack for Hyderabad.

15:58 IST: Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan are opening the batting for Gujarat Lions.

15:43 IST: Playing XI for Hyderabad

SRH XI: D Warner (C), S Dhawan, M Henriques, D Hooda, V Shankar, M Nabi, N Ojha (W), B Kumar, R Khan, S Kaul, M Siraj #GLvSRH — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 13, 2017

15:42 IST: Playing XI for Gujarat

GL XI: D Smith, I Kishan, S Raina (C), D Karthik (W), A Finch, R Jadeja, J Faulkner, P Kumar, P Sangwan, M Patel, A Soni #GLvSRH — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 13, 2017

15:33 IST: Team Changes -- For Gujarat, Praveen Kumar and Munaf Patel replace Dhawal Kulkarni and Basil Thampi. For Hyderabad, Deepak Hooda comes in for Yuvraj Singh.

15:31 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain wins toss, elects to field vs Gujarat Lions.

Match 53: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to field vs Gujarat Lions #GLvSRH https://t.co/EcOoqGhotQ pic.twitter.com/xS6749S2x3 — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 13, 2017

15:29 IST: It's toss time!

15:13 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kanpur.

With this kind of a scenario, the defending champions will need both Orange Cap holder, skipper David Warner, and the Purple Cap wearing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as well as all the others, to get their act together and push hard for a decisive win. Easier said than done against Suresh Raina-led GL, who will be playing for a lot of hurt pride.