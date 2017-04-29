IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs MI: Gujarat Look To Derail Mumbai's Campaign

Gujarat Lions would be extremely pleased that they have finally managed to put more points on the table, dragging them off the bottom of the table. Their famous win over Royal Challengers Bangalore has given them the boost they desperately needed. However, they will find daunting rivals in Mumbai Indians (MI), who too are seeking a winning return after their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant. MI are just short of Kolkata Knight Riders on the points table, that too by only run rate. The Lions will be hoping that their skipper Suresh Raina is fully fit. Raina scored an unbeaten 34 off 30 balls but had hurt his shoulder during fielding and was seen in considerable pain while batting. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between GL vs MI straight from Rajkot, India.

One of the more balanced outfits with all bases covered, Mumbai's primary aim will be to get two more wins as quickly as possibly which will all but ensure a smooth passage into the playoffs.

GL, on the other hand, need to win five out of their next six games and any slip up from here will considerably lessen their chances of making it to the next stage.