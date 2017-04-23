IPL Live Cricket Score, GL Vs KXIP: Punjab On Course To Big Score vs Gujarat

IPL Live Cricket Score, GL Vs KXIP: Gujarat Lions take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday

Gujarat Lions would be hoping that their win over Kolkata Knight Riders was not a flash in the pan and that they could add to the good work done there with two more points against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet up in Rajkot on Sunday. GL skipper Suresh Raina once more reminded all concerned of his limited-overs credentials, though one win won't be enough for them. KXIP, on the other hand, would be wondering where the next point would come from. Especially, when their 198 runs were dismissed with no trouble by Mumbai Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD)

17:22 IST: Out! Smith gets his man Axar Patel, Aaron Finch takes the catch. Punjab 174 for six.

17:21 IST: Six! Third consecutive boundary for Axar off Dwayne Smith!!

17:20 IST: Four! Big swing of the bat, ball takes an outside edge and goes past the wicket-keeper.

17:19 IST: Ahh! Beautiful shot from Axar patel, gets in right in the slot and Axar crunches it on the leg side.

17:16 IST: Out! Slower delivery from Tye, Stoinis heaves it for McCullum to take the catch.

17:14 IST: For Punjab last 10 balls have given them 15 runs, Gujarat consistent with their bowling.

17:13 IST: Three overs to go for the end of first innings, Punjab 152 for four.

17:12 IST: Four! Axar slams Thampi for a boundary straight down the ground. Punjab looking to post a big total on board.

16:59 IST: Out! Two wickets in three balls, Jadeja traps Maxwell in front of the wicket! Punjab 132 for four.

16:58 IST: Four! Maxwell dealing in boundaries right now.

16:56 IST: Out! Hashim Amla flat hits straight towards the bowler as Shubham completes a regulation catch.

16:55 IST: Six! Huge maximum on the on side from Maxwell.

16:54 IST: Six! Maxwell hammers Shubham for huge maximum straight down the ground.

16:51 IST: After the end of 13th over, Punjab stand at 114 for two.

16:50 IST: Four! Inside out shot from Amla, puts the ball through extra covers.

16:46 IST: Rare miss field from McCullum as the ball keeps low and passes through his hands for a boundary.

16:44 IST: Six! Maxwell pulls Thampi over deep square leg for a maximum.

16:41 IST: Four! Hashim Amla pulls fine and brings up his half century against Gujarat.

16:38 IST: Out! Knuckle ball from Andrew Tye as Marsh flicks the ball straight Raina.

16:35 IST: After 9 overs Punjab stand at 80 for the loss of one wicket.

16:34 IST: Back-to-back boundaries for Amla, ball keeping on the pads, Amla guides it for a boundary on the leg side.

16:33 IST: Six! Little bit of flight from Jadeja, and Amla hits the ball with the spin towards extra covers for a biggy.

16:30 IST: Four! Dancing down the track, Marsh creates room and slaps the ball on through covers.

16:29 IST: Six! Display of pure power hitting from Shaun Marsh, clubs Shubham on the off side.

16:27 IST: Good first over from Ravindra Jadeja, concedes only three runs.

16:24 IST: Six! Amla targeting Tye in his first over, slams the ball for a maximum over long on.

16:23 IST: Four! Second boundary in three balls for Amla, opens the blade and guides the ball.

16:22 IST: Four! Amla welcomes Andrew Tye with a boundary straight down the ground. Walking down the pitch Amla slaps the ball.

16:20 IST: Four! Marsh cuts the ball handsomely through the point as the ball reaches the rope like a rocket.

16:17 IST: Four! Shaun Marsh muscles the ball on the leg side for a boundary.

16:07 IST: Four! Shaun Marsh the new man gets his first boundary in his second ball.

16:05 IST: Out! Nathu Singh gets his first in form of Vohra as the ball kisses the outside edge and Dinesh Karthik completes the catch. Punjab 11 for one (1.3 overs)

Dinesh Karthik first wicket-keeper to claim 100 dismissals in #IPL history!#GLvKXIP — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 23, 2017

16:03 IST: Four! Amla gets the ball past the in-field, gets second boundary of the over. Punjab 11 after the first over.

16:01 IST: Four! Hashim Amla crunches the ball through the covers for the first boundary of the innings.

16:00 IST: Shubham Agarwal leading the bowling attack for Gujarat Lions.

15:59 IST: Hashim Amla and Manan Vohra opening for the KXIP against Gujarat Lions.

15:58 IST: Players and umpires making their way out to the middle. Let's go!

15:46 IST: Playing XI for Gujarat Lions:

GL XI: A Finch, B McCullum, S Raina, D Karthik, DR Smith, R Jadeja, A Nath, S Agarwal, A Tye, B Thampi, N Singh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2017

15:45 IST: The playing XI for Punjab for the match:

KXIP XI: H Amla, M Vohra, G Maxwell, W Saha, S Marsh, MP Stoinis, A Patel, KC Cariappa, T Natarajan, M Sharma, Sandeep Sharma — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2017

15:40 IST: KXIP warming up before their away game against Lions.

15:38 IST: Gujarat warming up before their match against KXIP.

15:35 IST: Few changes for both teams. For Gujarat Lions, Akashdeep Nath, Shubham Agarwal, Nathu Singh come in the squad. For KXIP KC Cariappa, Manan Vohra and Natarajan come in the playing XI.

15:31 IST: Gujarat Lions win toss and elect to bowl against Kings XI Punjab.

15:30 IST: It's toss time!

15:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab from Rajkot.

It largely will be a battle of batting strength, with the formidable GL names like Raina, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith to take one KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell, in the company of Hashim Amla, coming off a century in the last game, and also the likes of Marcus Stoinis and David Miller.

But the issue for both sides has been their bowling, which shows why GL are just one step off the bottom of the points table and KXIP are also not too well placed.

Of all the bowlers on display, only GL's Andrew Tye and Basil Thampi have made an impression, but not in the same match. Ravindra Jadeja is not in best form yet, so his potential to take wickets regularly has not been reached yet.

The Sharma's - Ishant, Mohit and Sandeep - have not really worked for KXIP, nor has Varun Aaron. No wonder Maxwell is left shaking his head when targets close to 200 are hauled in so easily.