IPL Live Score, GL vs KKR: Kolkata Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

IPL Live Score: Suresh Raina will lead the Gujarat Lions in the 10th edition of the IPL. © BCCI

A top-heavy Gujarat Lions would look to better their debut season's success and aim for a winning start against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match at Rajkot on Friday. Gujarat Lions were the table-toppers at the end of the league stage in IPL 2016 but finished third after defeats in the two Qualifiers against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. But this time around, the Suresh Raina-led side would look to go one step up in only their second season of the cash-rich Twenty20 league. (Live Scorecard)

19:50 IST: KKR warming up before the match.

19:45 IST: McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Jason Roy and Aaron Finch, all playing for Gujarat today

19:30 IST: Toss Time: Raina to spin the coin. Heads is the call and Kolkata have won the toss. Elect to bowl.

19:25 IST; Kolkata did not have a great IPL last year. They would like to change their fortunes this year and nothing better than starting with a win.

19:15 IST: Kolkata Knight RIders will not have the services of Andre Russell this season.

19:05 IST: We are about 25 minutes away from the toss.

18:57 IST: Shroff with his trademark moves making the crowd dance to his tunes.

18:54 IST: Tiger Shroff makes his way to the stage waving a bat in hand.

18:50 IST: Raina presents the token of True Spirit of Cricket to Gautam Gambhir as is the case before every match in the IPL Opening Ceremony.

18:48 IST: Just as we speak. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir is seen on a golf cart making his way out in the middle, joining Suresh Raina.

18:45 IST: Suresh Raina, Gujarat Lions captain makes his way out to the middle.

18:40 IST: The musical duo of Sachin-Jigar enthralling the fans here at the Holkar Stadium.

18:38 IST: It is a full house here in Rajkot. The fans are enjoying every bit of the opening ceremony.

18:30 IST: Bhoomi Trivedi is on stage right now, singing 'UDI UDI JAY' from Raees.

18:27 IST: Gujarat Lions were the table-toppers last year, winning nine out of their fourteen matches.

18:25 IST: Gujarat Lions would like to start off the tournament much like the way they started last year.

18:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the match between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Lions boost of a robust batting line-up and were the only team last year to score 70 or more in the powerplay. Five of their batsmen -- Raina, Aaron Finch, Brendon McCullum, Dinesh Karthik and Dwayne Smith -- were among runs in the last IPL. They also have the likes of Jason Roy and in-form Dinesh Karthik in their ranks.

Having defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in both home and away games in the previous season, Gujarat Lions also enjoy a psychological advantage over them.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are one of those teams which cricket fans always root for -- be it for Sourav Ganguly or for its owner Shah Rukh Khan.

For the Knight Riders, revenge would be high on their mind when they take the field against the Lions on Friday.

The Kolkata outfit boost of the seasoned opening pair of captain Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa.