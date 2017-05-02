IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs SRH: Delhi Face Daunting Challenge In Shape Of Hyderabad

Delhi Daredevils (DD) is the one of the two teams that has pushed themselves into a corner in the Indian Premier League Season 10 and it does not look like getting any better for them as they take on confident Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home. It could be quite a test for DD as they try to repair the shambles of their campaign. The irony is that DD has one of the best fast bowling contingents in IPL 10 and on their day, they can decimate any batting. The batting has been DD's Achilles heel right throughout the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of DD vs SRH at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, here:

SRH, on the other hand, look good enough to win the IPL again. The batting, with Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques is downright scary. Even the bowling is right up there, with Purple Cap holder Bhuvaneshwar Kumar leading the pack, as Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul doing an excellent job. So it looks like another bad day in the office awaits DD. Any result to the contrary will be seen as an upset.