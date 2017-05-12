IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs RPS: Delhi Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pune

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 is now at a stage where the teams aiming for the Play-offs need to ensure that they do not miss out on any points against the sides that have already lost out on the race for the knockout stage. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) is now at such a stage where they are in a contest with three other teams to seal one of the four knockout spots and the points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) could be crucial on Friday. With seven wins out of their last eight games, RPS have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians (MI). (LIVE SCORECARD)

19:36 IST: Playing XI for Rising Pune Supergiant

RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith (C), B Stokes, M Dhoni (W), M Tiwary, D Christian, W Sundar, S Thakur, A Zampa, J Unadkat #DDvRPS — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 12, 2017

19:35 IST: Playing XI for Delhi Daredevils

DD XI: K Nair, S Samson, R Pant (W), S Iyer, M Samuels, C Anderson, P Cummins, S Nadeem, A Mishra, M Shami, Z Khan (C) #DDvRPS — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 12, 2017

19:34 IST: Team Changes -- For Delhi, Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Carlos Brathwaite. For Pune, Imran Tahir makes way for Adam Zampa.

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan wins toss, opts to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant.

19:25 IST: It's toss time!

There is a possibility that RPS will be already in the Play-offs before they take on Daredevils, provided Kings XI Punjab lose to Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

However, the Pune side can't be hoping for help from the other sides and would be keen to snare their own points and advance. They look good to get there since it is all clicking for them at the right time.

As for DD, all they can play for is pride and personal landmarks, as the young batsmen would like to press their cases for future leagues as well as the Indian team.