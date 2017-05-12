 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs RPS: Delhi Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pune

Updated: 12 May 2017 19:38 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs RPS: Delhi Daredevils are out of the running but could still be a hurdle between Rising Pune Supergiant and the Play-offs.

IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs RPS: Delhi Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pune
IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs RPS: Delhi will take on Pune at Feroz Shah Kotla. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 is now at a stage where the teams aiming for the Play-offs need to ensure that they do not miss out on any points against the sides that have already lost out on the race for the knockout stage. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) is now at such a stage where they are in a contest with three other teams to seal one of the four knockout spots and the points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) could be crucial on Friday. With seven wins out of their last eight games, RPS have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians (MI). (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

19:36 IST: Playing XI for Rising Pune Supergiant

19:35 IST: Playing XI for Delhi Daredevils

19:34 IST: Team Changes -- For Delhi, Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Carlos Brathwaite. For Pune, Imran Tahir makes way for Adam Zampa.

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan wins toss, opts to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant.

19:25 IST: It's toss time!

19:21 IST: Let's have a look at the points table before the match begins.

19:14 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.

There is a possibility that RPS will be already in the Play-offs before they take on Daredevils, provided Kings XI Punjab lose to Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

However, the Pune side can't be hoping for help from the other sides and would be keen to snare their own points and advance. They look good to get there since it is all clicking for them at the right time.

As for DD, all they can play for is pride and personal landmarks, as the young batsmen would like to press their cases for future leagues as well as the Indian team.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Zaheer Khan Steven Peter Devereux Smith Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights, MI vs KXIP: Punjab Beat Mumbai By Seven Runs In A Thrilling Contest
IPL Highlights, MI vs KXIP: Punjab Beat Mumbai By Seven Runs In A Thrilling Contest
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.