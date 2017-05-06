IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs MI: Rohit Sharma Departs But Mumbai Well On Course For Big Score vs Delhi

IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs MI: Both teams would like to add to their points tally

Having found their momentum in the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be aiming for their third win a row when they face table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Delhi's had two successful chases and are hungry to remain in the hunt for an IPL Play-off berth. Rishabh Pant (97 off 43) and Sanju Samson's (61 off 31) batting against Gujarat Lions on Thursday suddenly made Delhi look like a different side. Their performance, where their 143-run second-wicket partnership set up Delhi's win, drew praise from all quarters. Sachin Tendulkar even went on to say Pant's knock was one of the best he'd seen in the 10 editions of the tournament. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the match between DD and MI straight from Delhi:

21:36 IST: Dropped! Trying to hit a big shot, Hardik swings, miscues and mid-off runs back to take the catch but misses.

21:35 IST: Boundary! Pollard hits Anderson straight down the ground for an one bounce four.

21:32 IST: Six! Wide from Anderson and Hardik slams the ball for a maximum.

21:29 IST: Four! Kieron Pollard brings up his 11th IPL fifty with a drive straight down the ground. Mumbai 166 for three after 17 overs.

21:23 IST: Excellent over from Rabada. Gives away just 7 runs and takes an important wicket

21:19 IST: Mumbai are 153 for 3 in 15.3 overs. Second time-out is called for

21:18 IST: OUT! Rohit Sharma is caught by Mishra off a Rabada delivery. The Mumbai captain departs for 10.

21:17 IST: Four! Pollard smashes another one!

21:16 IST: Zaheer gives away 9 runs, Mumbai are 148 for two at the end of 15 overs

21:15 IST: Four! Pollard hits a boundary...

21:12 IST: Zaheer comes back into the attack

21:09 IST: Six!! Down on one knee, Pollard sends the ball high up in the stands.

21:08 IST: Six! Pollard is slaughtering Amit Mishra.

21:05 IST: Four!! Rohit Sharma guides the ball for a boundary.

21:03 IST: Out! Anderson gets the much needed breakthrough. Onto the pads and Simmons pulls the ball away straight to short fine leg. Mumbai, after 12.3 overs, stand at 116 for two.

21:02 IST: Six!! Slower delivery from Corey Anderson, Simmons punishes him with a maximum.

21:01 IST: After 12 overs, Mumbai Indians stand at 109 for one.

20:58 IST: Six! Slower ball from Pat Cummins and Simmons hits the ball out of the park.

20:54 IST: Back-to-back sixes from Pollard!! Amit Mishra is being taken to cleaners.

20:53 IST: Six! Waiting for the ball, Kieron Pollard smokes Amit Mishra for a huge maximum.

20:52 IST: Lendl Simmons brings up his 10th IPL fifty off 37 balls.

20:50 IST: 10 overs done, Mumbai Indians on top as they stand at 84 for one.

20:49 IST: Four! Simmons slams the ball for a boundary on the off-side.

20:46 IST: Another good over from Amit Mishra, gives away three runs and takes a wicket.

20:43 IST: Stumped! Stepping down the wicket to heave Amit Mishra for a big one, Parthiv misses the ball, Rishabh Pant collects the ball and takes the bails off. Mumbai, after 8.4 overs, stand at 79 for one.

20:39 IST: Four! Short from Shami again, Lendl clobbers it away for a boundary.

20:37 IST: Four! Simmons welcomes Mohammad Shami with a boundary. Short ball from Shami, Simmons gets on top and powers it away for four runs.

20:36 IST: Good first over from Amit Mishra, concedes only four runs.

20:30 IST: At the end of the powerplay, Mumbai Indians stand at 60 for no loss.

20:28 IST: Four! Making room for himself, Parthiv clubs the ball for another boundary.

20:27 IST: Four! Getting into the position early, Parthiv pulls Cummins for a boundary.

20:26 IST: Four! Length ball from Cummins, Lendl creams the ball for a boundary on the off-side.

20:24 IST: Close chance! Short from Cummins, Parthiv heaves on the leg side and Kagiso Rabada runs in for the catch but does not reach.

20:19 IST: Six! Short from Zaheer, Lendl smokes him for a maximum on the leg side.

20:16 IST: Four! Short and wide from Rabada, Simmons slaps the ball away over cover-point.

20:15 IST: Six!! Short from Kagiso Rabada, Lendl Simmons dispatches the ball away for the first maximum.

20:14 IST: Three overs gone, Mumbai Indians stand at 18 for zero.

20:13 IST: Four! Onto the pads from Zaheer, Parthiv guides the ball away for a boundary.

20:10 IST: Delhi have been really good with their bowling till now vs Mumbai Indians.

20:04 IST: Good start from Zaheer Khan as he gives away only three runs. Mumbai Indians stand at three runs for no loss after the first over.

19:59 IST: For Mumbai, Jos Buttler makes way for Lendl Simmons and Harbhajan Singh replaces Krunal Pandya. For Delhi, Zaheer Khan comes in and Shahbaz Nadeem goes out.

19:58 IST: Zaheer Khan is leading the bowling attack for Delhi Daredevils.

19:56 IST: Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons are opening the batting line up for the Mumbai Indians.

19:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians.

DD proved they had the hunger to succeed when they chased down targets of 209 and 186 in their last two matches at the Kotla but they have to be wary of Mumbai's challenge. To be able to be in the running for a Play-off berth, they have to win all their remaining matches. Mumbai have already sealed their Play-off berth and are now focused to staying the best in the league. With eight wins from 10 games, they've had the best performance so far and against Delhi, they want to keep that momentum. Captain Rohit Sharma has been in good form hitting his second fifty-plus score against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match. Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is the team's leading wicket-taker with 15 so far while Harbhajan Singh has been their most frugal bowler with the economy rate of 5.86. (Live Scorecard)