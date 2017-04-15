IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs KXIP: Billings Departs After Fifty, Delhi Lose Momentum Vs Punjab

IPL Live Cricket Score: Zaheer Khan-led Delhi take on Glenn Maxwell's Punjab on Saturday.

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Saturday's second match at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, which will host its first match of IPL 2017. DD have regained their composure after a dodgy start with a fine win over Rising Pune Supergiant and Zaheer Khan's men are now looking more confident. Glenn Maxwell and KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first loss of IPL 10. But given the format of the tournament, any team can win on any day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between DD vs KXIP straight from New Delhi, India.

21:03 IST: Out! Billings departs in search for quick runs for Delhi.

21:02 IST: Four! Billings comes down the track and smacks Axar Patel through deep cover boundary.

21:00 IST: Leading from the front Sam Billings completes his fifty against Kings XI Punjab. Second IPL half-century for the Englishman. Delhi 97/3, 12 overs.

20:59 IST: Rishabh Pant is the new man in.

20:58 IST: Out! Trying to take Mohit to the cleaners, Iyer hits the ball straight up in the sky and Morgan completes the catch.

20:55 IST: Four! Billings nears his fifty as hit slams the ball towards mid wicket.

20:50 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Iyer. Delhi eye big total.

20:48 IST: Four! Iyer joining the party. Glides the ball down to fine leg.

20:45 IST: Four! Iyer beautifully carves Cariappa at point.

20:42 IST: Sam Billings 39 (27) is leading the charge for Delhi.

20:37 IST: Shreyas Iyer replaces Nair in the middle.

20:36 IST: Out! Aaron strikes for Punjab. Nair goes for duck as Saha completes the stunner behind the stumps.

20:35 IST: Karun Nair is the new man in for Delhi.

20:34 IST: Out! Cariappa sends Samson back to pavilion. Important wicket for Punjab. Delhi 53 for 1.

20:33 IST: Billings misses out on the free hit!

20:31 IST: Free Hit for Delhi Daredevils!!!

20:30 IST: Fifty comes up for the home team.

20:29 IST: Maxwell introduces KC Cariappa into the attack.

20:26 IST: After 6 overs Delhi stand at 49 for zero wickets.

20:25 IST: Six! Samson pulls and pulls well as the ball drops on the boundary rope.

20:21 IST: After 5 overs, Delhi stand at 41 for no wickets.

20:20 IST: Four! And one more from the Englishman.

20:19 IST: Back-to-back boundaries for Sam Billings! Delhi Daredevils finally getting a move on.

20:18 IST: Four! Sam Billings fires Aaron straight down the ground.

20:15 IST: First decent over by Patel, concedes 5 runs.

20:14 IST: Axar Patel comes to bowl for KXIP.

20:09 IST: Mohit Sharma concedes 9 runs from his first over.

20:08 IST: Four! Another boundary for Billings. Two in Two!

20:07 IST: Four! Sam Billings gets off the mark

20:04 IST: Four! Samson slams Sandeep Sharma for the second boundary of the first over.

20:00 IST: Sanju Samson and Sam Billings to open the innings for Delhi Daredevils.

19:51 IST: Kings XI Punjab playing eleven.

KXIP XI: H Amla, M Vohra, G Maxwell, D Miller, E Morgan, W Saha, A Patel, KC Cariappa, M Sharma, V Aaron, Sandeep Sharma — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2017

19:50 IST: Delhi Daredevils playing eleven.

DD XI: S Iyer, S Billings, S Samson, K Nair, R Pant, C Morris, C Anderson, P Cummins, A Mishra, Z Khan, S Nadeem — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2017

19:48 IST: Kings XI Punjab warming up before their away game vs Delhi Daredevils.

19:47 IST: Delhi Daredevils warming up before their home game against Kings XI Punjab.

19:32 IST: Zaheer Khan has won the toss and elected to bat at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

19:30 IST: Toss time!!

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Saturday's second match between Delhi and Punjab.

Daredevils' huge win over Rising Pune Supergiant acted as a warning to the rival teams, including their immediate opponents, whose unbeaten run in IPL 10 came to a grinding halt.

Daredevils are entering the match after hammering RPS by 97 runs, thanks to young batsman Sanju Samson's maiden IPL ton and Chris Morris' incredible power- hitting down the order. The South African's nine-ball 38 is still being talked about.

Punjab, who beat RPS and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first two games, squandered an advantageous position to lose to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.