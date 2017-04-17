IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs KKR: Sanju Samson, Sam Billings Give Delhi A Solid Start vs Kolkata

IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs KKR: Kolkata would look to carry on the winning momentum against Delhi

Gautam Gambhir returns to the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday, a place which has been integral with his career graph, both in terms the highs and lows. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 sees him largely on a high as Kolkata Knight Riders have won almost all their matches. On the other side are Delhi Daredevils (DD), who too are suddenly more upbeat with two consecutive wins and Zaheer Khan's side would be looking for a win over the Kolkata franchise, which would be a big boost. KKR are now sitting second on the points table with three wins out of four matches and six points, just behind Mumbai Indians. DD have two wins out of three games. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the match between DD and KKR straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

16:26 IST: Out! Billings trying to hit the ball going down the leg side, ball clipping his gloves and Robin Uthappa completes the catch. Kolkata and Coulter-Nile get their first.

16:25 IST: After the end of sixth over, Delhi stand at 53 for zero.

16:22 IST: 9 runs comes off Kuldeep Yadav over. Delhi racing away with run rate of over 10.

16:19 IST: Four! Oh! Billings comes down the wicket and flicks Kuldeep Yadav on the leg side.

16:18 IST: Good over from Sunil Narine, concedes only 5 runs from his first over.

16:14 IST: Four all the way! Fourth boundary off the Umesh Yadav over. Samson annihilating the Kolkata bowlers. Delhi 36 for zero after 3 overs.

16:13 IST: Four again! There is no stopping the young Samson, skillfully edges the ball to third man boundary.

16:12 IST: Four! Samson carves Yadav through the covers wonderfully.

16:11 IST: Four! Sam Billings joins the party, flicks Umesh Yadav on the leg side.

16:09 IST: Delhi 19 for zero after two overs. Solid start from the hosts.

16:08 IST: Four! Beautiful work from Samson, guides the ball towards point for boundary.

16:06 IST: Delhi getting all the support from their beloved crowd.

16:05 IST: Good start for Delhi Daredevils, get 10 runs from the first over.

16:03 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Samson, taking Coulter-Nile to task.

16:02 IST: Four! First boundary of the innings from Sanju Samson.

16:01 IST: Sanju Samson and Sam Billings open the batting for Delhi Daredevils.

16:00 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile is leading the bowling attack for Kolkata Knight Riders.

15:58 IST: Players make their way out to the centre of the field. Delhi will be looking to blast the Kolkata bowlers early in the innings.

15:45 IST: Here are the playing XI for both the teams.

15:42 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders, two time champions, warming up before their away game against Delhi Daredevils.

15:39 IST: Delhi Daredevils warming up before their home game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

15:34 IST: For Kolkata Knight Riders Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Trent Boult.

15:33 IST: For Delhi Daredevils Mohammed Shami comes in for Nadeem and Angelo Mathews replaces Corey Anderson.

15:31 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan wins toss, elects to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

15:30 IST: It's toss time!

15:24 IST: With two consecutive wins, Delhi will be looking to extend their winning run.

15:23 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils straight from Feroz Shah Kotla.

KKR's batting has really come good, with Gambhir now holding on to the orange cap with a total of 182 runs from three innings, at an average of 91 and a strike rate of 144.44. But the next KKR batsman among the top 10 run-getters is Chris Lynn, who is now out of action. On the bowling side, Chris Woakes and Kuldeep Yadav lead the KKR pack with four wickets apiece. DD, on the other hand, Pat Cummins, Zaheer and Shahbaz Nadeem sharing the bowling honours. It is the DD batting that has a little bit of a question mark. Sanju Samson is their top run-getter, with 134 runs from three innings, with one century, while the next batsman is Sam Billings, who is slotted at No. 16 on the run chart. So if there is a weakness, it's the DD batting. That is something KKR may well work at.