IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs GL: Raina, Karthik Put Gujarat In Sight Of Big Score vs Delhi

Delhi Daredevils (DD) are dreaming again. After a streak of losses that spanned five matches, the Delhi outfit finally got more points on the table when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. They now need to get past Gujarat Lions (GL) on Thursday, as well as all other rivals, before they can even think about the next round. At the same time, GL too need to keep tallying points, since with six points from 10 matches, they suddenly find themselves below DD on the table, and precariously placed at 7th position. Mathematically, Daredevils are in the fray but they will have to win all their remaining matches and hope for favourable results from other games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

21:06 IST: Six! Karthik pulls and gets plenty on it to clear the fence.

21:04 IST: Corey Anderson comes on to the attack.

21:01 IST: Add four more to the total. This time Raina finds the gap on the on-side.

21:00 IST: Six! Karthik now goes inside out and hits it over covers. Expensive over from Nadeem.

20:59 IST: Shabaaz Nadeem comes back on and Karthik welcomes him with a six.

20:57 IST: Six! Raina goes straight this time and clears the fence easily.

20:54 IST: Six! Raina goes for the slog sweep and connects well. Deposits it into the stands.

20:53 IST: After 10 overs Gujarat Lions are 93 for 2.

20:50 IST: Four! Karthik cuts and cuts well. Poor effort in the deep from Sanju Samson.

20:48 IST: Raina turns it away for a couple and reaches his 31st fifty in IPL.

20:44 IST: Karthik this time gets into the act. First a four and hits the next one for a six. Amit Mishra gives away 13 runs off his first over.

20:41 IST: Gujarat Lions 64 for 2 after 7 overs.

20:39 IST: Dropped! This time it is Marlon Samuels at mid-wicket. Raina survives once again. Shami would considers himself unlucky here.

20:34 IST: Four! Raina gets one away for another boundary.

20:31 IST: Four! Karthik comes down the track and hits Cummins straight down the ground.

20:28 IST: After five overs Gujarat are 46 for 2.

20:21 IST: Six! Raina clears his front leg and hits it over mid on.

20:18 IST: A six followed by a couple of fours! Big over for Gujarat. Mohammed Shami is proving to be expensive in his first over. Raina is the beneficiary.

20:15 IST: Four! Raina just flicked it over square-leg for a boundary.

20:13 IST: Dropped! Short from Rabada and Raina goes for the hook. Gets a top edge and it loops up in the air. Shreyas Iyer at first slip drops a dolly.

20:10 IST: Dinesh Karthik joins Suresh Raina.

20:09 IST: Run Out! Brilliant piece of fielding from Nadeem. Hits the stumps directly and Smith is clearly short of his crease. Big blow for Gujarat.

20:06 IST: Suresh Raina is the new batsman.

20:05 IST: Wicket! Rabada strikes for Delhi. McCullum takes the long walk back. Gujarat lose their first wicket.

20:04 IST: So ten coming off the first over from Nadeem.

20:01 IST: Four! Back to back boundaries for Smith. Nadeem is the culprit.

20:00 IST: Four! Smith gets off the mark with a boundary. Shahbaz Nadeem is bowling the first over for Delhi.

17:58 IST: So both the Gujarat openers are out there in the middle. Brendon McCullum will open with Dwayne Smith.

GL XI: I Kishan, B McCullum, S Raina (C), A Finch, D Smith, D Karthik (W), R Jadeja, J Faulkner, P Sangwan, B Thampi, A Soni #DDvGL — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 4, 2017

DD XI: S Samson, K Nair (C), R Pant (W), S Iyer, M Samuels, C Anderson, P Cummins, K Rabada, S Nadeem, A Mishra, M Shami #DDvGL — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 4, 2017

17:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and have decided to bowl first against Gujarat Lions. Karun Nair, Delhi captain feels that dew will come into play as the match progresses.

17:26 IST: Hello and welcome to the match Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions. The toss is about to take place. Do stay with us for all the latest news and updates from the match straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Gujarat Lions are all but out of the race as they are struggling at the second last position in the eight-team tournament with just six points from 10 games.

Having finished an impressive third in their inaugural season last year, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Lions in 2017. Only a miracle from here on might see them qualify for the knock-out stages.

GL come into the match following consecutive losses, which includes the demoralizing defeat against Mumbai Indians in a Super Over at Rajkot, which more or less demolished their chances.