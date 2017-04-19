 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For The SRH vs DD Contest

Updated: 19 April 2017 14:24 IST

The mid-table teams will be hopeful of consolidating their position.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For The SRH vs DD Contest
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils are presently neighbours on the points table, with David Warner's men at the 3rd spot and Zaheer's team at 4th position. Both sides would be keen to consolidate as the IPL 10 approaches the business end of things. SRH are coming off a win over Kings XI Punjab, while DD would be unhappy that they let Kolkata Knight Riders off the hook in a keenly-fought home encounter. With the IPL entering its 3rd week, every point is going to be vital.

Top 5 picks for SRH vs DD match

David Warner: No SRH line-up will be complete without Warner in it. Apart from being the captain, the Australian left-hander has also been the lynchpin of their attack, being the top-scorer in IPL 10 so far.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Remarkably, SRH also boast the two best bowlers in IPL 10 so far. The purple cap is on the head of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has claimed 15 wickets in the tournament so far. He has been the backbone of the attack and will continue to be vital for SRH's campaign.

Rashid Khan: The leg-spinner is having a sensational first season in the IPL, following closely behind Bhuvneshwar on the bowling list. He has come good in every match and is expected to keep bamboozling batsmen.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala batsman finds himself to be the top man in the DD batting, which doesn't really say much about the team's batting. Nevertheless, he has been one of the mainstays of their assault on the knockout stages.

Chris Morris: The South African has shown form with both bat and ball, but DD would love to see him in really consistent form. He has been in the scheme of things for his side and will continue to be so.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils David Andrew Warner Sanju Samson Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Warner is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Sanju Samson has been in great form for Delhi Daredevils
  • The two sides will take on each other on Wednesday
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Captains' Report Card: How They Stand After 2 Weeks
IPL 2017, Captains' Report Card: How They Stand After 2 Weeks
IPL 2017, Today's Match, SRH Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, SRH Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, SRH vs DD: Hyderabad, Delhi Keen To Clamber Up The Points Table
IPL 2017, Preview, SRH vs DD: Hyderabad, Delhi Keen To Clamber Up The Points Table
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.