IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For The SRH vs DD Contest

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils are presently neighbours on the points table, with David Warner's men at the 3rd spot and Zaheer's team at 4th position. Both sides would be keen to consolidate as the IPL 10 approaches the business end of things. SRH are coming off a win over Kings XI Punjab, while DD would be unhappy that they let Kolkata Knight Riders off the hook in a keenly-fought home encounter. With the IPL entering its 3rd week, every point is going to be vital.

Top 5 picks for SRH vs DD match

David Warner: No SRH line-up will be complete without Warner in it. Apart from being the captain, the Australian left-hander has also been the lynchpin of their attack, being the top-scorer in IPL 10 so far.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Remarkably, SRH also boast the two best bowlers in IPL 10 so far. The purple cap is on the head of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has claimed 15 wickets in the tournament so far. He has been the backbone of the attack and will continue to be vital for SRH's campaign.

Rashid Khan: The leg-spinner is having a sensational first season in the IPL, following closely behind Bhuvneshwar on the bowling list. He has come good in every match and is expected to keep bamboozling batsmen.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala batsman finds himself to be the top man in the DD batting, which doesn't really say much about the team's batting. Nevertheless, he has been one of the mainstays of their assault on the knockout stages.

Chris Morris: The South African has shown form with both bat and ball, but DD would love to see him in really consistent form. He has been in the scheme of things for his side and will continue to be so.