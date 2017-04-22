 
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For The RPS Vs SRH Contest

Updated: 22 April 2017 13:51 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant return to action after nearly a week off.

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) skipper Steve Smith should be feeling a lot better after his week off in Dubai. Even the other players should be feeling fighting fit when they take on a rather formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also would love to vindicate their reputation.

Top 5 picks for RPS vs SRH match

Steve Smith: The RPS captain is key to his team's success and he will surely be looking to get back to the form that made him such a super hit in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest. He leads from the front and that is what RPS need.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Mahi is like a dormant volcano now, seething inside with little to show on the outside, for now. While RPS would do well to get him up the order and give him time to create an innings, once he get the chance, he could be unstoppable.

Ben Stokes: The Englishman can't be too happy either. The most expensive player in the IPL 2017 Auction, he has yet really delivered, and that must be bothering him more than anyone else. He has to come good for his franchise, sooner rather than later.

David Warner: No SRH team is complete without Warner. He will be keen to get past his Australian team captain Smith as well as putting SRH back towards the top of the chart.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Purple Cap holder will be key in all SRH efforts. He has been in fine form throughout IPL 10 and surely will be seeking to make more inroads.

Highlights
  • Rising Pune Supergiant are playing nearly after a week
  • Will MS Dhoni bat at No.4?
  • All eyes will be on Steve Smith and David Warner
