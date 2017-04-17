 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For SRH vs KXIP Clash

Updated: 17 April 2017 13:59 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are both in desperate need for wins.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For SRH vs KXIP Clash
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kings XI Punjab on Monday © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are in a similar situation. After having begun with two wins apiece, they were looking like runaway leaders at the end of the first round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 10 matches. But then the wheels came off for both and now both have two wins and an equal number of losses. However, their position still is not as bad as that of the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, but both David Warner and Glenn Maxwell would be keen that it does not get to that stage.

Top 5 picks for the SRH vs KXIP game:

David Warner: The SRH captain is a front-runner and he is the one who would be setting the pace for his side. However, while his form is good, he cannot win it all under just his own steam. He needs some sorely-missing support.

Moises Henriques: The other Australian who has been influential in SRH's fortunes, Henriques has been the quiet, low-profile sorts who can contribute big time. But as with Warner, needs support.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan leg-spinner has become an integral and vital part of the SRH bowling attack. With 7 wickets from 4 matches, the 18-year-old is definitely here to stay.

Glenn Maxwell: KXIP's new captain has brought new life to the side that had finished rock bottom in the last two editions of the tournament. He has been phenomenal with his strokeplay and his captaincy is also rather novel.

Hashim Amla: The South African is the epitome of calmness, which is as needed as Maxwell's frenetic style. He can be the backbone of the KXIP batting and has been in decent form in this tournament so far.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab David Andrew Warner Glenn James Maxwell Moises Constantino Henriques Hashim Mahomed Amla Rashid Khan Arman Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Warner is the captain of Surisers Hyderabad
  • Glenn Maxwell will lead King XI Punjab
  • Rashid Khan has been the find of the tournament
Related Articles
IPL 2017, SRH vs KXIP, Preview: Hyderabad, Punjab Both Desperate For Vital Points
IPL 2017, SRH vs KXIP, Preview: Hyderabad, Punjab Both Desperate For Vital Points
IPL 2017, Today's Matches, DD vs KKR and SRH vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Matches, DD vs KKR and SRH vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa Relishing His New-Found Role For KKR
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa Relishing His New-Found Role For KKR
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.