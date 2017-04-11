 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RPS vs DD Clash

Updated: 11 April 2017 08:43 IST

Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant have won and lost once each, while Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils are seeking their first win.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RPS vs DD Clash
Zaheer Khan-led DD will be looking for their 1st win of IPL 2017 when they face Steve Smith's RPS. © BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) began their IPL 2017 campaign in great fashion, with a last-over win over Mumbai Indians, while Delhi Daredevils (DD) went down rather dismally to Royal Challengers Bangalore. DD had RCB restricted to 157 off their 20 overs but then made a hash of the moderate target to end up at 142/9. Needless to say, they have to get their act together and their next opportunity comes against Steve Smith's side, which looked unstoppable in the first match but mortal thereafter.

Top 5 picks for the RPS vs DD game

Steve Smith: The RPS skipper showed exceptional skill and aggression when he guided his side to a great win over Mumbai Indians in the first match for both sides. His 84 not out off 54 deliveries was a testament to his class and calibre, which he had displayed during the Test series as well.

Imran Tahir: The South African leg-spinner was brought on by RPS almost as an afterthought, after Ravichandran Ashwin was made unavailable by an injury. Tahir has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, with a match-changing three-wicket spell against MI and another two scalps against KXIP, to be joint top wicket-taker with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan.

Ben Stokes: The most expensive buy of the IPL 2017 Auction, Stokes is priceless for his sheer presence and his ability with both bat and ball. He scored a fine half-century in a losing cause vs KXIP and while he still has to come good with the ball, that is only a matter of time.

Rishabh Pant: The young Delhi batsman showed tremendous character to come back from his father's funeral and then take the RCB attack by the scruff of the neck. He showed tremendous technical skill and was the mainstay of the otherwise poor Delhi batting display.

Zaheer Khan: The India veteran's role will almost as much be for his presence and experience as with the ball. In a side that is a little light in terms of iconic players, Zaheer will play a crucial role if DD want to make genuine progress in the tournament.

Injury updates and team news

RPS are missing Ashwin, who is out for the entire tournament while the DD batting was really hit hard when Quinton de Kock was sent packing for the tournament.

Likely XI

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Manoj Tiwary, Dan Christian, Rajat Bhatia, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir, Ashok Dinda.

Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (capt), Aditya Tare, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Delhi Daredevils Steven Peter Devereux Smith Benjamin Andrew Stokes Mohammad Imran Tahir Zaheer Khan Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pune host Delhi in an IPL match on Tuesday
  • Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium is the venue
  • Delhi are looking for their first win this season
Related Articles
IPL 2017: RCB Howlers That May Hasten Virat Kohli's Return
IPL 2017: RCB Howlers That May Hasten Virat Kohli's Return
AB de Villiers Makes Stunning IPL 2017 Debut, Reveals Inspiration Behind Sterling Comeback
AB de Villiers Makes Stunning IPL 2017 Debut, Reveals Inspiration Behind Sterling Comeback
IPL 2017, Captain's Corner: Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Golden Warrior
IPL 2017, Captain's Corner: Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Golden Warrior
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.