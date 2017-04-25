IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RCB Vs SRH Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore would never have imagined that they would be in the kind of predicament that they find themselves in. Scraping at the end of the IPL 10 points table, Virat Kohli's boys can still recover but it would need to be a miraculous recovery. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, would like to keep themselves in contention for the top-four slots on the table.

Top 5 picks for RCB vs SRH match

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is still not quite in the kind of form he would like to be. His team is also struggling, at the bottom of the table. Kohli needs to find form big time and also get his team into a mode of confidence that would make it a better campaign for them.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers is by far more consistent than Chris Gayle but his efforts have not been to the best of RCB's cause so far. The South African is one of the best in the business and this needs to show.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has really done well for RCB, but his batsmen have let him down. Chahal is one of the best wrist spinners in India and has 10 wickets already in IPL 10. His batters need to come to the party.

David Warner: The SRH skipper is among the top heap when it comes to scoring runs. He was holding the Orange Cap too for a while. Leads from the front and Hyderabad's fortunes often depend on how he is doing, as batsman and captain.

Moises Henriques: The Aussie is vital since the accent has now suddenly shifted towards the fast bowlers from the spinners. Henriques is an all-rounder of fine nick and can be useful with his seam-up bowling and crucial runs in the upper order.