IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RCB vs MI Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could be excused for celebrating even before the match with Mumbai Indians (MI) was won. After all, their talismanic leader - captain Virat Kohli - will be back at the helm of things to hopefully steady the rocking ship. RCB have lost two out of their three matches. MI and skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, must be fairly upbeat after two consecutive wins, which would hopefully have helped them forget their reverse in the first match

Top 5 picks for the RCB vs MI game:

Virat Kohli: Win or lose, or if Virat Kohli succeeds or not, are going to be under the microscope when he takes the field after the long injury lay-off prompted by the tumble he took while fielding in the 3rd Test with Australia in Ranchi in the recently-concluded series. He would definitely hope to reverse his poor form in the series and get down to scoring some runs.

AB de Villiers: What a comeback De Villiers made to competitive cricket! Out with a back injury sustained during the South African domestic season, AB returned in sensational form to destroy the Kings XI Punjab bowlers. Sadly, his team-mates let him down badly.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The frail-looking leg-spinner has the heart of a fighter and can be a serious challenge to any batting attack. In a tournament that has seen wrist spinners dominate several matches, Chahal's contribution is not something that can be ignored.

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians captain is one of the best in the business when it comes to limited-overs cricket. He hasn't been too successful so far in IPL 10, so even more reason that he would be champing at the bits. If he gets going, no opposition is enough.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik was largely instrumental in MI getting away with a win over KKR and his batting form has been handy in the Mumbai line-up, with the big guns yet to fire. He is also handy with his bowling and fielding.

Injuries and team news

MI are sorely missing Ambati Rayudu in the middle of the innings. The batsman was injured quite badly while fielding against Rising Pune Supergiant and had to be stretchered out. He will be out of action for a while.

RCB's injury woes are largely over, with De Villiers and Kohli both expected to be in action.