IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RCB vs GL Clash

Virat Kohli is still not quite in the kind of form he would like to be.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosting Gujarat Lions on a battle that could well have major consequences for both sides as the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches the business end. RCB are stuck at sixth spot on the points table, while Gujarat Lions are still scraping the bottom.

Top 5 picks for RCB vs GL match

Kohli needs to find form big time and also get his team into a mode of confidence that would make it a better campaign for them.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers is by far more consistent than Chris Gayle and he needs to be back in the playing XI at the earliest if RCB want to make any progress in IPL 10. The South African is one of the best in the business and this needs to show.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been in the thick of things for RCB and is one of the most effective spinners in IPL 10. RCB will need him to fire on all cylinders if they want to make a realistic attempt to make the last-four grade.

Suresh Raina: With the chips down, it's left to the GL skipper to guide his side out of the mess they find themselves in. It is inconceivable that a team that boasts players like him, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith should struggle to get runs.

Brendon McCullum: The New Zealander has the ability to turn matches on his own, but that has not really happened here so far. Would be interesting to see how he reacts to his side's crisis.